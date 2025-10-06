Westcove Advises Coastal Research Institute in its Partnership with Rovia Clinical Research

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove"), a highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Coastal Research Institute ("CRI") in its partnership with Rovia Clinical Research ("Rovia"), a portfolio company of Gauge Capital ("Gauge"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director; Abe M'Bodj, Director; Bill Bolding, Vice President; Geno Catalano, Associate; and Amr Baumy, Analyst.

Coastal Research Institute is a leading clinical research site focused on metabolic and liver diseases, including diabetic gastroparesis, MASH/MASLD, IBD, primary biliary cholangitis, and weight loss. Led by Dr. John Poulos and Brooke Shoffner, the Company conducts high-quality clinical trials with a focus on precision and reliability. CRI combines experienced research staff with robust trial processes to support sponsor-led studies and advance clinical development. Its dedication to quality and collaboration has made the Company a trusted partner in clinical research.

John Poulos, M.D., Owner of CRI, stated, "What makes Westcove superior is their commitment to understanding the company and its goals before navigating the field for a potential partner. Throughout the entire process, their team remained 'on call' for Coastal Research in a full pledge to ensure that the transaction felt like an enhancement to what we are already doing. This is an attribute that cannot be taught. Their expertise and dedication to success stood as the driving force behind the powerhouse that is Westcove."

Bill Bolding, Vice President of Westcove, commented, "Working with CRI has been a privilege. The team's commitment to high-quality research and patient outcomes is truly impressive, and we are pleased to have facilitated a partnership with Rovia that will enhance their capabilities while preserving the values that make CRI a leader in clinical research."

About Coastal Research Institute

Coastal Research Institute, led by Dr. John Poulos, is a physician-driven clinical research site based in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Since 2001, the Company has conducted over 200 Phase II – IV clinical trials in metabolic and liver diseases, including gastroenterology, MASH/MASLD, and weight loss. CRI is recognized for its patient-first approach, offering complimentary FibroScans to support early detection and improve access to clinical trials. For more information, visit www.coastalresearchnc.com.

About Rovia Clinical Research

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Rovia Clinical Research is a multi-specialty site network with 18+ years of experience, operating a hybrid model of freestanding and physician-embedded sites. With 14 sites and 80 investigators, Rovia focuses on endocrinology, obesity, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, ophthalmology, and infectious disease. Focused on operational excellence and patient access, Rovia supports its partners in conducting research efficiently while maintaining rigorous clinical standards. For more information, visit www.roviaclinical.com.

About Gauge Capital

Gauge Capital is a private equity firm with $3.4 billion in assets under management that partners with growth-oriented companies to build industry leaders. The firm focuses on creating long-term value through strategic guidance, operational support, and transformational initiatives. With a portfolio spanning multiple sectors, including healthcare, Gauge is committed to helping its partners scale and achieve meaningful growth. For more information, visit www.gaugecapital.com.

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a premier healthcare-focused investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and other complex corporate finance transactions. The firm is dedicated to advising founder-operated businesses, tailoring its advisory services to address the unique challenges and opportunities these businesses face. For more information, visit www.westcove.com.

