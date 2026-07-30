Westcove Partners is the Recipient of Three Industry Honors for Firm and Transaction Excellence

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove") has received three industry honors recognizing the firm's middle-market advisory capabilities, specialized healthcare expertise, and transaction execution. Westcove was selected by Grady Campbell as a 2026 TOP 50 Investment Bank in the Middle Market and received two honors at the 18th Annual M&A Atlas Awards | Americas: Boutique Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year and the U.S.A. Deal of the Year award for its work as the exclusive financial advisor to Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia ("CCP") in its partnership with Cardiovascular Logistics ("CVL").

Together, the recognitions distinguish Westcove at both the firm and transaction levels. The Grady Campbell and Boutique Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year honors recognize Westcove's capabilities as a specialized advisor to founder-operated healthcare businesses, while the U.S.A. Deal of the Year award recognizes the firm's work representing CCP in one of the most significant physician-practice partnerships completed in the last year.

"Receiving three recognitions across both the broader middle market and the healthcare sector is especially meaningful for our firm," said Justin Hand, Managing Director at Westcove. "They reflect the strength of the platform we have built, the discipline of our team, and the confidence our clients place in us when evaluating consequential strategic decisions."

Abe M'Bodj, Managing Director at Westcove, also commented, "These recognitions reflect the healthcare expertise, thoughtful advice, and disciplined execution our team brings to every engagement. We are particularly proud that our work advising CCP was recognized alongside the firm-level honors, as it demonstrates how our specialized approach translates into successful outcomes for our clients."

Grady Campbell's TOP 50 Investment Banks in the Middle Market program recognizes leading investment banks with deep market expertise and demonstrated capabilities advising clients through complex transactions. Westcove's inclusion in the 2026 list marks the second consecutive year the firm has received the recognition.

Presented by Global M&A Network, the M&A Atlas Awards recognize leading investment banks, private equity firms, lenders, transactions, and dealmakers across the mergers and acquisitions industry. Winners of the 18th Annual M&A Atlas Awards | Americas were announced at an awards ceremony held on July 23, 2026, in New York. This marks the third time Westcove has been named Healthcare Boutique Investment Bank of the Year and the fourth time a transaction advised by Westcove has received a Deal of the Year honor.

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a premier healthcare-focused investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and other complex corporate finance transactions. The firm is dedicated to advising founder-operated businesses, tailoring its advisory services to address the unique challenges and opportunities these businesses face.

Amr Baumy, [email protected]

SOURCE Westcove Partners, LLC