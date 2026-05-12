Westcove Advises Topography Health in the Sale of Its Clinical Research Assets to FOMAT Medical Research

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove"), a highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Topography Health ("Topography") in the sale of its clinical research assets to FOMAT Medical Research ("FOMAT"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director; Bill Bolding, Vice President; Geno Catalano, Associate; Amr Baumy, Associate; and Andrew Hartono, Analyst.

Westcove announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Topography Health in the sale of its clinical research assets to FOMAT Medical Research.

Topography operates an embedded research organization and AI-enabled platform across eight partner sites spanning six states. Through their embedded model, the Company integrates dedicated research personnel and trial infrastructure directly into physician practices and health systems, enabling providers to incorporate clinical trials into standard patient care. With this transaction, Topography has divested its clinical research site operations to FOMAT, allowing the Company to sharpen its focus exclusively on scaling its proprietary, AI-native research operating system to empower sites across the global ecosystem.

Mr. Alexander Saint-Amand, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Topography, stated, "The Westcove team was an invaluable partner throughout this entire process. Their dedication was evident from start to finish, as they navigated every twist and turn with unwavering support. We truly appreciate their team's commitment to seeing this transaction through to a successful conclusion."

Bill Bolding, Vice President of Westcove, commented, "Alexander and his team have built a premier, tech-enabled platform that solves critical challenges in clinical research. FOMAT is the ideal partner to scale Topography's clinical research assets, combining a data-driven infrastructure with an expansive network. Meanwhile, Topography is well-positioned to unlock the full potential of its proprietary data and software capabilities. We were proud to advise Topography on this successful transaction."

About Topography Health

Topography Health is an AI-enabled clinical research technology company focused on improving study execution through its proprietary, AI-native operating system. The Company develops software and data-driven tools that streamline study start-up, optimize patient enrollment, and enhance site workflows across the clinical research ecosystem. Prior to the transaction, Topography operated an embedded clinical research model, placing dedicated research personnel and trial infrastructure within partner physician practices to enable clinical trials as an extension of patient care. Following the divestiture of these embedded clinical research site operations, Topography is focused exclusively on scaling its technology platform to support research sites globally. For more information, visit https://www.jointopo.com/.

About FOMAT Medical Research

FOMAT is an Embedded Research Organization with 35+ investigator sites across the United States. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, the company brings more than a decade of experience to serving diverse and underserved patient populations across multiple therapeutic areas. FOMAT collaborates with community-based research physician groups to support inclusive access to Phase I through Phase IV clinical studies, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and a dedicated team of professionals. For more information, visit https://fomatmedical.com/.

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a premier healthcare-focused investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and other complex corporate finance transactions. The firm is dedicated to advising founder-operated businesses, tailoring its advisory services to address the unique challenges and opportunities these businesses face. For more information, visit www.westcove.com.

Contact:

Andrew Hartono, [email protected]

SOURCE Westcove Partners, LLC