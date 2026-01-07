Westcove Advises Tampa Bay Medical Research in its Partnership with Alcanza Clinical Research

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove"), a highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Tampa Bay Medical Research ("TBMR") in its partnership with Alcanza Clinical Research, a portfolio company of Martis Capital ("Martis"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director; Bill Bolding, Vice President; Geno Catalano, Associate; and Andrew Hartono, Analyst.

Tampa Bay Medical Research is an independent clinical research site with dedicated facilities in Clearwater and Largo, Florida. The Company conducts Phase II–IV trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including MASH/MASLD, metabolic disease, endocrinology, vaccines, and others. Backed by experienced leadership, strong sponsor relationships, and a community-first approach, the Company consistently delivers reliable enrollment and high-quality trial execution.

Dr. Sureka Bollepalli, owner of TBMR, stated, "The Westcove team was always available, communicated clearly, and kept the process organized from start to finish. It was clear they had our best interests in mind, which gave us confidence throughout the transaction."

Bill Bolding, Vice President of Westcove, commented, "Dr. Bollepalli has built a high-quality clinical research platform with a strong track record of execution. Alcanza is a natural partner for TBMR, bringing scale and infrastructure that support continued growth while preserving the strengths of the existing site. We were pleased to advise TBMR on this transaction."

About Tampa Bay Medical Research

Tampa Bay Medical Research is an independent clinical research organization dedicated to advancing health and quality of life in its community through high-quality clinical trials. TBMR collaborates with sponsors and contract research organizations across multiple therapeutic areas, offering clinical expertise, disciplined operations, and patient-centered care to support the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.tampabaymedicalresearch.com.

About Alcanza Clinical Research

Alcanza is an integrated network of research facilities dedicated to accelerating the development of new therapies by reducing barriers to clinical research participation. With locations across the United States, including Puerto Rico, Alcanza collaborates with medical providers and community organizations to deliver high-quality clinical research opportunities, emphasizing inclusivity and patient safety. For more information, visit www.alcanzaclinical.com.

About Martis Capital Management

Martis Capital is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that partners with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build leading growth platforms in middle-market healthcare. With offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Miami, Martis Capital's mission is to advance healthcare innovation by supporting companies that improve patient outcomes, enhance efficiency, and expand access to care. For more information, visit www.martiscapital.com.

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a premier healthcare-focused investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and other complex corporate finance transactions. The firm is dedicated to advising founder-operated businesses, tailoring its advisory services to address the unique challenges and opportunities these businesses face. For more information, visit www.westcove.com.

