WestEdge Design Fair Returns to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar for Eighth Show

Design industry's highly anticipated relaunch showcases over 175 top brands and artists, programming and special events November 16-18

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WestEdge Design Fair , the West Coast's premier contemporary design fair, returns to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar November 16-18, 2023 for the first time since 2019. Celebrating its eighth year and relaunching post-pandemic, guests will have the opportunity to experience the latest in design and furnishings featuring a highly-curated selection of domestic and international manufacturers as well as independent designers and makers.

WestEdge Design Fair 2023

The WestEdge Design Fair will welcome thousands of design professionals and enthusiasts to source from the industry's leading established and up-and-coming brands. Offering furniture, lighting, art, kitchen, bath and more, WestEdge Design Fair will bring together over 175 brands from across the globe for an immersive experience set in Santa Monica's indoor/outdoor Barker Hangar venue. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with 45+ presenting speakers, 20 culinary and mixology demonstrations and various meet-and-greets with notable design influencers over the course of the three-day event.

"We have been eagerly anticipating this year's return, and are ready to welcome guests to our immersive celebration of creativity, innovation, and the power of design," said WestEdge co-founder, Megan Reilly. "We look forward to seeing our returning and new exhibitors showcasing impeccable goods, making sure attendees are inspired, no matter how large or small their next design project might be."

Highlights for this year's event include:

MADE:MODERN , a curated section of the fair showcasing independent designers, makers and artists with one-of-a-kind furniture, lighting and accent offerings with exhibitors including Art's Tree House, Black Crow Studios, Buzzell Studios, CarbonShack, Ever Atelier, whyrHymer and dozens more.

, a curated section of the fair showcasing independent designers, makers and artists with one-of-a-kind furniture, lighting and accent offerings with exhibitors including Art's Tree House, Black Crow Studios, Buzzell Studios, CarbonShack, Ever Atelier, whyrHymer and dozens more. The PIRCH Culinary Pavilion offers daily demonstrations and samplings Including a Thanksgiving wine pairings seminar and a "Taste of Italian Cuisine" series.

offers daily demonstrations and samplings Including a Thanksgiving wine pairings seminar and a "Taste of Italian Cuisine" series. WestEdge XTERIORS offering an outdoor portion of the fair and showcasing the latest in outdoor design from outdoor furnishings and kitchens/grills, to outdoor saunas and more.

offering an outdoor portion of the fair and showcasing the latest in outdoor design from outdoor furnishings and kitchens/grills, to outdoor saunas and more. WestEdge 'Convo By Design' Theater offers attendees two days of panel talks, industry forums and engaging conversations filled with education and inspiration on a variety of topics.

offers attendees two days of panel talks, industry forums and engaging conversations filled with education and inspiration on a variety of topics. The IIDA/WestEdge Design Fair Booth Awards where the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) is teaming up with WestEdge to launch two new design competitions. Exhibitors can enter now for product awards and/or booth awards by October 26 with winners announced at an Awards Presentation on-site.

"WestEdge Design Fair is proud to showcase the rich diversity of brands and exhibitors from across the globe. From established industry leaders to emerging talents, the fair represents the best in contemporary design," said WestEdge Principal, Troy Durst. "We're building a platform where creativity, innovation and the power of design come together and can't think of a better place to do so than in Los Angeles given the city's diverse makeup of innovators and creatives."

To commemorate the return, an Opening Night Party presented by PIRCH will kick off the fair November 16 from 6:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. Ticket proceeds and a one-of-a-kind auction of designer items will benefit Hollywood Food Coalition whose mission is to feed and serve the immediate needs of the hungry every day of the year so they can build better lives. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle ahead of the weekend crowds with elevated food and cocktails, entertainment and early-access to shop hundreds of design products.

WestEdge Design Fair will be open to the trade and public on Friday, November 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Admission to the daytime event hours is complimentary for design trade professionals who pre-register by November 10. To learn more and register for the fair and Opening Night Party, visit www.westedgedesignfair.com .

About WestEdge Design

WestEdge is a three-day event that offers the best in modern design, all in an environment designed to engage, entertain and inspire. The fair offers the opportunity to shop from premium design brands – many new to the West Coast and meet the designers behind thousands of inspiring products. In addition, attendees gain insight from leading names in the design industry with a full series of educational programs and are invited to enjoy culinary demonstrations, special events and more. For more information visit, www.westedgedesignfair.com .

Follow WestEdge on Instagram at instagram.com/westedgedesign and on Facebook

at facebook.com/WestEdgeDesignFair .

