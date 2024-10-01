WestEdge Design Fair Returns to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar November 14-16

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WestEdge Design Fair , the West Coast's premier contemporary design fair, returns to Santa Monica's Barker Hangar November 14-16, 2024. Celebrating its ninth year, guests will have the opportunity to experience the latest in design and furnishings with a highly curated selection of domestic and international manufacturers as well as independent designers and makers.

The WestEdge Design Fair will welcome thousands of design professionals and enthusiasts to source from the industry's leading established and up-and-coming brands. Offering furniture, lighting, art, kitchen, bath and more, WestEdge Design Fair will bring together over 150 brands from across the globe for an immersive experience set in Santa Monica's indoor/outdoor Barker Hangar venue. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with 50+ presenting speakers, a dozen high-style hospitality and savoir-faire demonstrations as a part of the new Connoisseurs' Club, and various meet-and-greets with notable design influencers over the course of the three-day event.

Los Angeles continues to gain prominence as a hub for creativity and innovative design. WestEdge spotlights that spirit and more, offering a venue for brands from near and far to engage with both the design industry's leading decision makers as well as discerning consumers, says WestEdge co-founder, Megan Reilly.

To commemorate the return, a venue-wide Opening Night Party kicks off the fair on Thursday, November 14 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Ticket proceeds and a silent auction will benefit Hollywood Food Coalition (HoFoCo). Opening Night sponsors include Marvin, ThePackengers and Priority Bicycles.

One of the highlights of this year's charity fundraising is an auction of bicycles. Creative visionaries have been invited to transform bikes into statement pieces that reflects their unique style. Whether with bold colors and sleek lines, or innovative materials and avant-garde concepts, designers will turn the original bike canvases, provided by Priority Bicycles , into masterpieces that the public can bid on, with 100% of proceeds going to HoFoCo.

WestEdge Design Fair is open to the trade and public on Friday, November 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To learn more and register for the fair and Opening Night Party, visit www.westedgedesignfair.com .

