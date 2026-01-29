Western & Southern Ranks Second in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Individual Annuity Study

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western & Southern Life ranked second in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Individual Annuity Study, a national benchmark of customer satisfaction in the individual annuity market. The annual J.D. Power study measures customer experiences across eight core dimensions: trust, value for price, ability to get service, ease of doing business, people, product offerings, digital channels and problem resolution.

Western & Southern Life is a member company of Western & Southern Financial Group.

Western & Southern's performance in the J.D. Power study illustrates its continued commitment to serving customers with care and delivering financial strength and security throughout life's journey.

"Doing business the right way means putting people first," said John F. Barrett, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Western & Southern Financial Group. "That belief shapes how we serve our customers, and this ranking by J.D. Power is a meaningful reflection of that focus."

Customer satisfaction is central to Western & Southern's unified vision and approach to provide life insurance, investments and retirement solutions to individuals and families planning for their financial futures. Annuities offer a guaranteed income stream and can provide long-term financial security throughout retirement.

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., is No. 310 on the Fortune 500® and the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses. It serves 6.5 million customers — individuals, families, businesses, foundations and nonprofits — with a wide range of insurance, investment and retirement solutions through an ever-growing distribution system. Assets owned ($86.8 billion) and managed ($43.7 billion) totaled $130.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.1 Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world, with seven life insurance subsidiaries that maintain very strong financial strength ratings. For more information, visit westernsouthern.com.

1 The financial information presented here is preliminary and unaudited.

Review our current financial ratings.

From Fortune. ©2025 Fortune Media (USA) Corporation. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media (USA) Corporation and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media (USA) Corporation are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Western & Southern Financial Group.

