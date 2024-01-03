WESTERN AIR APPOINTS FIRST WOMAN PRESIDENT & CEO, SHERREXCIA "REXY" ROLLE; APPOINTS REX ROLLE AS CHAIRMAN.

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Air, the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas, names Sherrexcia "Rexy" Rolle, Esq. as President, CEO & Accountable Manager of Western Air, effective January 1st, 2024. Rexy joins the small, 8% of airline CEOs, that are women. She brings 15+ years of airline experience and served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past 9+ years. As an Aviation & Corporate Attorney with a focus in airline operations, she has led Western Air's transition from turboprop to a uniform fleet of 9 Embraer ERJ 145- 50 seater jets and launched new routes including the airline's first US route, between Nassau & Fort Lauderdale. Rexy spearheaded the opening of the Western Air Freeport Passenger Terminal in 2015 and reopened the rebuilt facility, this year, after navigating the airline through the challenges of Hurricane Dorian and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photograph of Sherrexcia Rexy Rolle, President & CEO of Western Air. Rexy previously served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past 9 years. Western Air EMB145LR Jet Cabin. Western Air's average flight times to its 9 destinations, is 25 minutes. The airline operates a uniform fleet of 9, Embraer ERJ145 50 Seater jets, one cabin class. Western Air operates daily jet flights between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Freeport, Abaco, Exuma, San Andros, Congo Town, Bimini, and Cat Island.

"Rexy is deeply committed to the service we offer passengers. She's hands on. For years, her role has been all encompassing, overseeing the day-to-day operations and the legal & regulatory affairs of the airline. We know she will continue to work hard to enhance and develop the Western Air experience for passengers."- Chairman Rex Rolle stated.

The President & CEO position was previously held by Capt. Rex Rolle, since the airline's inception over 23 years ago. Capt. Rolle is the newly appointed Chairman of the Board. He has over 41+ years of aviation experience and will remain involved in the overall direction of the company. Capt. Rolle co-founded Western Air in September 2000 with his wife, Co- Founder & COO, Shandrice Woodside.

Rexy expressed that she's focused on the customer, the operation and the mission. Uniquely, witnessing the start of the airline, she's aware of where it came from and amidst its success, she sees greater potential yet to be unlocked. She says, "Customers matter most and we are here to serve from check-in to landing and beyond. Passengers motivate our growth and innovation. However, our core mission remains the same; to provide safe, quality, affordable, efficient air service. We believe travel should be easy & no pressure. Hence, our tickets are usable for one year with no change or cancellation fees, ever." She speaks on her new role, "I thank God and I thank our hard working, talented team for their commitment to the service we provide. Each person plays a part. And as a family business, it's truly an honor to step into the role that my Dad served for so long."

Leadership evolution is an integral part of future company progression and Western Air looks forward to taking its passengers' to new heights.

ABOUT WESTERN AIR

Founded in September 2000, Western Air is the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas operating daily jet service between Nassau and Freeport, Marsh Harbour, Exuma, Cat Island, Bimini, Congo Town, San Andros and Fort Lauderdale, as well as on demand charters throughout the Caribbean, Central & South America & the United States. With a fleet of EMB145LR & XR 50 seater jets and 230+ employees, the airline holds the best on-time record in the region. Western Air operates its own passenger terminals & maintenance facilities located in San Andros and Grand Bahama. For general information visit www.westernairbahamas.com .

