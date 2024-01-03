WESTERN AIR APPOINTS FIRST WOMAN PRESIDENT & CEO, SHERREXCIA "REXY" ROLLE; APPOINTS REX ROLLE AS CHAIRMAN.

News provided by

Western Air Limited

03 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Air, the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas, names Sherrexcia "Rexy" Rolle, Esq. as President, CEO & Accountable Manager of Western Air, effective January 1st, 2024. Rexy joins the small, 8% of airline CEOs, that are women. She brings 15+ years of airline experience and served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past 9+ years. As an Aviation & Corporate Attorney with a focus in airline operations, she has led Western Air's transition from turboprop to a uniform fleet of 9 Embraer ERJ 145- 50 seater jets and launched new routes including the airline's first US route, between Nassau & Fort Lauderdale. Rexy spearheaded the opening of the Western Air Freeport Passenger Terminal in 2015 and reopened the rebuilt facility, this year, after navigating the airline through the challenges of Hurricane Dorian and the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Continue Reading
Photograph of Sherrexcia Rexy Rolle, President & CEO of Western Air. Rexy previously served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past 9 years.
Photograph of Sherrexcia Rexy Rolle, President & CEO of Western Air. Rexy previously served as VP of Operations & General Counsel for the past 9 years.
Western Air EMB145LR Jet Cabin. Western Air's average flight times to its 9 destinations, is 25 minutes. The airline operates a uniform fleet of 9, Embraer ERJ145 50 Seater jets, one cabin class.
Western Air EMB145LR Jet Cabin. Western Air's average flight times to its 9 destinations, is 25 minutes. The airline operates a uniform fleet of 9, Embraer ERJ145 50 Seater jets, one cabin class.
Western Air operates daily jet flights between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Freeport, Abaco, Exuma, San Andros, Congo Town, Bimini, and Cat Island.
Western Air operates daily jet flights between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Freeport, Abaco, Exuma, San Andros, Congo Town, Bimini, and Cat Island.

"Rexy is deeply committed to the service we offer passengers. She's hands on. For years, her role has been all encompassing, overseeing the day-to-day operations and the legal & regulatory affairs of the airline. We know she will continue to work hard to enhance and develop the Western Air experience for passengers."- Chairman Rex Rolle stated.

The President & CEO position was previously held by Capt. Rex Rolle, since the airline's inception over 23 years ago. Capt. Rolle is the newly appointed Chairman of the Board. He has over 41+ years of aviation experience and will remain involved in the overall direction of the company. Capt. Rolle co-founded Western Air in September 2000 with his wife, Co- Founder & COO, Shandrice Woodside.

Rexy expressed that she's focused on the customer, the operation and the mission. Uniquely, witnessing the start of the airline, she's aware of where it came from and amidst its success, she sees greater potential yet to be unlocked. She says, "Customers matter most and we are here to serve from check-in to landing and beyond. Passengers motivate our growth and innovation. However, our core mission remains the same; to provide safe, quality, affordable, efficient air service. We believe travel should be easy & no pressure. Hence, our tickets are usable for one year with no change or cancellation fees, ever." She speaks on her new role, "I thank God and I thank our hard working, talented team for their commitment to the service we provide. Each person plays a part. And as a family business, it's truly an honor to step into the role that my Dad served for so long."

Leadership evolution is an integral part of future company progression and Western Air looks forward to taking its passengers' to new heights.

ABOUT WESTERN AIR

Founded in September 2000, Western Air is the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas operating daily jet service between Nassau and Freeport, Marsh Harbour, Exuma, Cat Island, Bimini, Congo Town, San Andros and Fort Lauderdale, as well as on demand charters throughout the Caribbean, Central & South America & the United States. With a fleet of EMB145LR & XR 50 seater jets and 230+ employees, the airline holds the best on-time record in the region. Western Air operates its own passenger terminals & maintenance facilities located in San Andros and Grand Bahama. For general information visit www.westernairbahamas.com.

SOURCE Western Air Limited

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.