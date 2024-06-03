WESTERN AIR JETS INTO NORTH ELEUTHERA, EXUMA, CAT ISLAND AND GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS WITH ADDITIONAL FLIGHTS AND FLEXIBLE EXCURSIONS THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER

GRAND BAHAMA, Bahamas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Air, The Bahamas based commercial airline announces additional flights for the summer between Nassau and North Eleuthera, Exuma, Cat Island and Grand Bahama, Bahamas.

Western Air operates daily jet flights between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale, Freeport, Abaco, Exuma, Eleuthera, San Andros, Congo Town, Bimini, and Cat Island.

Nassau to North Eleuthera, Bahamas.

Western Air officially launched flights between Nassau and North Eleuthera on February 23, 2024, aiming to provide an efficient air alternative for locals and visitors across the globe, seeking to explore the beautiful island of Eleuthera. Due to increasing demand, the airline will now offer daily flights between Nassau & North Eleuthera (except Tuesdays). Additionally, a day excursion option is now available on Fridays allowing island hoppers to jet into North Eleuthera in the morning and return to Nassau in the evening. This day excursion is convenient for tourists staying in Nassau, but hoping to explore an outer island for the day, as well as locals seeking to be in either island just for the day.

The new North Eleuthera route marks the airline's 10th destination. The schedule includes weekend getaway options with Friday and Sunday flight times. Located just over 50 miles from Nassau, Eleuthera is an explorer's dream with its natural wonders, pink sand beaches and family island appeal. This additional domestic air transportation is a part of growing air accessibility plan to the family islands throughout The Bahamas. "Our National Aviation Strategic Plan outlines our unwavering support for our domestic airlines and also our priority to increase airlift connectivity to Nassau/PI, Grand Bahama and our Family Islands. Western Air continues to model excellence and this new, highly-anticipated service will support the unprecedented demand for additional capacity into Eleuthera", said Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism. As an attraction to both tourists and Bahamians, North Eleuthera is poised for continuous visitor growth with added airlift. Western Air's new flight service aims to make this must-see island more accessible to all.

Nassau to Cat Island, Bahamas

Cat Island is home of The Bahamas' highest point and is a growing hub for second home ownership for its quiet and pristine beaches. Western Air now offers daily flights into Cat Island from Nassau. Western Air is the sole commercial carrier with scheduled flights into the island.

Nassau to Exuma

This fan-favorite island destination is known for its bright turquoise waters and thrilling day excursions & tours. Western Air now offers same day excursions on Fridays & Sundays allowing adventurers to travel into Exuma in the morning and return to the city of Nassau by the evening. Western Air jets between Nassau and Exuma daily, offering added accessibility and flexibility into the island.

Nassau to Grand Bahama

Western Air currently operates the most flights per day between Nassau and Grand Bahama. The island of Grand Bahama has much to offer and also serves as the airline's main hub with its own private passenger terminal and full service maintenance facility. Additional flights have been added to provide more flexibility between the two islands, including later evening flights during the summer. The current schedule has a mix of morning, midday and evening flight times.

Western Air offers flights between Nassau and Abaco, Andros, Bimini, Cat Island, Exuma, Fort Lauderdale and Grand Bahama. All Western Air tickets are valid for use for one year after purchase with no cancellation or change fees. For more information visit www.westernairbahamas.com

ABOUT WESTERN AIR



Founded in September 2000, Western Air is the largest privately owned airline in The Bahamas operating daily jet service between Nassau and Grand Bahama, Abaco, Exuma, Cat Island, Eleuthera, Bimini, Congo Town, San Andros and Fort Lauderdale. The airline also offers on demand charters throughout the Caribbean, Central & South America & the United States. Western Air operates a uniformed fleet of Embraer ERJ145 LRs & XRs, one class cabin, 50-seater jets and has a team of over 260+ employees. The airline holds the best on-time record in the region and operates its own passenger terminals & full-service maintenance facilities located in San Andros and Grand Bahama. For more information, please visit www.westernairbahamas.com.

SOURCE Western Air Limited