Western Alliance Bank Hires Diane Gallion to Lead New SBA Enterprise Lending Group

Gallion has been responsible for developing and growing successful SBA 7(a) loan programs at several regional and national banks and joins Western Alliance Bank from Radius Bank.

The SBA Enterprise Lending Group offers financing solutions through the United States Small Business Administration "SBA" 7(a) and 504 loan programs1 to help small business owners restructure their balance sheets, purchase new equipment to expand operations, acquire businesses to increase market presence and to purchase owner-occupied commercial real estate.

"I look forward to leading and growing our SBA 7(a) loan program, to help our small business clients grow and create jobs with the goal of becoming one of the top SBA lenders in our markets," said Diane Gallion, who will lead the SBA Enterprise Lending Group from its Phoenix Headquarters. "We are fortunate enough to be in the position to grow our current team and I look forward to adding the necessary talent that will help us serve even more clients."

An accomplished banker with more than 40 years of experience, Gallion most recently served as executive vice president, national director of the government guaranteed lending division at Radius Bank in Chicago. She has also held senior leadership roles at other large financial institutions including Bank of America, Comerica, First National Bank of Arizona and Wells Fargo. Gallion is also on the board of the National Association of Government Guaranteed Loans (NAGGL) and is one of its instructors.

"With Diane's expertise and proven track record in leading and scaling multi-region SBA lending teams, along with technology investments to more efficiently process SBA 7(a) loan requests, Western Alliance Bank is well-positioned to meet the needs of our business customers throughout our markets," said Michael Cunningham, senior managing director.

Diane Gallion can be reached at (602) 346-7384, or [email protected]

About Western Alliance Bank

Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes "Best Banks in America" list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit westernalliancebank.com.

1. All offers of credit are subject to credit approval.

SOURCE Western Alliance Bank

Related Links

https://www.westernalliancebancorporation.com

