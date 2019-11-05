Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

September 30, 2019 book value per share of $10.60 , net of third quarter common dividend of $0.31 per share declared on September 19, 2019 .

book value per share of , net of third quarter common dividend of per share declared on . GAAP net income of $19.7 million , or $0.37 per basic and diluted share.

, or per basic and diluted share. Core earnings of $15.0 million , or $0.28 per basic and diluted share. 1

, or per basic and diluted share. Economic return on book value was 3.8% for the quarter. 1,2

1.69% annualized net interest margin on our investment portfolio. 1,3,4

5.4x leverage excluding non-recourse debt as of September 30, 2019 (8.0x leverage including non-recourse debt).

OTHER THIRD QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Issued $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes.

aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes. Sold $562.3 of Agency MBS investments.

of Agency MBS investments. Redeployed the capital to acquire $564.6 million of investments, consisting of:

of investments, consisting of: $237.5 million in Agency CMBS

in Agency CMBS

$129.7 million in Commercial Loans

in Commercial Loans

$80.7 million in Residential Whole Loans

in Residential Whole Loans

$108.7 million in Non-Agency CMBS

in Non-Agency CMBS

$7.9 million in GSE Risk Transfer Securities

1 Non – GAAP measure. 2 Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. 3 Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives and the cost of interest rate swaps. 4 Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"I am very pleased to report that we delivered an economic return on book value of 3.8% for the quarter and 10.3% for the first nine months of 2019, in a market environment that continues to experience interest rate volatility," said Jennifer Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our solid performance for the quarter and year-to-date is the result of the strength of our diversified portfolio and our differentiated investment strategy. Our third quarter dividend remained stable at $0.31 per share for the fourteenth quarter in a row, reflecting our commitment to our long-term goal of generating attractive total returns for our shareholders, while also providing for greater book value stability," said Ms. Murphy.

"We are pleased to have issued an additional $40.0 million of our 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022 under our existing indenture, allowing us to further invest in our target assets, which we believe will enable us to enhance the overall earnings potential of the portfolio. The offering also supports our long term goal of growing the Company to achieve increased scale, which we believe will benefit shareholders over time," Ms. Murphy added.

Harris Trifon, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, commented, "Our positive performance for the third quarter and year-to-date were driven by contributions across our diverse holdings in a number of subsectors of the mortgage market and reflect our efforts to increase our exposure to credit sensitive investments while also complementing these holdings with exposure to Agency MBS. We invested the proceeds from our May equity offering and our August debt offering relatively quickly, acquiring more of our target assets. During the quarter, we acquired $565 million of target assets, including $238 million of Agency MBS and $327 million of credit sensitive investments, consisting primarily of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS and GSE Risk Transfer Securities, all areas where we continue to see opportunities to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns."

"Our current expectations are for continued, yet moderate, U.S. economic growth along with subdued inflation expectations and an accommodative Federal Reserve monetary policy. We believe that credit spread sectors will continue to perform well in this environment and we will remain focused on our active approach to seeking the best relative value within our target universe. As such, we believe that our strategy of holding a diverse investment portfolio, with our focus on risk management, positions us well to continue generating favorable risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders," concluded Mr. Trifon.

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:





For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



(in thousands-except share and per share data)













Net Interest Income

$ 16,570



$ 15,860



$ 15,633

Other Income (Loss):











Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

21,399



(8)



(5,105)

Other than temporary impairment

(1,819)



(3,295)



(1,232)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

35,030



74,614



50,781

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(47,056)



(71,530)



(27,148)

Other, net

918



532



236

Other Income (loss)

8,472



313



17,532

Total Expenses

5,377



5,081



5,277

Income (loss) before income taxes

19,665



11,092



27,888

Income tax provision (benefit)

(55)



478



12

Net income (loss)

$ 19,720



$ 10,614



$ 27,876















Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.21



$ 0.58

Non-GAAP Results











Core earnings (1)

$ 15,014



$ 15,758



$ 15,492

Core earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$ 0.28



$ 0.31



$ 0.32

Weighted average yield(2)(4)

4.53 %

4.94 %

5.17 % Effective cost of funds(3)(4)

3.05 %

2.94 %

3.25 % Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)

1.69 %

2.14 %

2.36 %





(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Core earnings, please refer to the Reconciliation of Core Earnings at the end of this press release. (2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (3) Includes the net amount paid, including accrued amounts for interest rate swaps and premium amortization for MAC interest rate swaps during the periods. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP.

Portfolio Composition

As of September 30, 2019, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $5.0 billion. The following tables sets forth additional information regarding the Company's investment portfolio as of September 30, 2019:

Portfolio Characteristics

Agency Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our Agency portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):



Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Net Weighted

Average Coupon Agency CMBS $ 1,659,501



$ 1,690,898



$ 1,803,058



3.3 % Agency CMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives N/A



N/A



3,691



0.4 % Total Agency CMBS 1,659,501



1,690,898



1,806,749



3.0 %















Agency RMBS 352,717



358,439



365,286



3.5 % Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips N/A



9,209



10,940



2.6 % Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives N/A



N/A



5,869



3.0 % Total Agency RMBS 352,717



367,648



382,095



3.2 %















Total $ 2,012,218



$ 2,058,546



$ 2,188,844



3.1 %

Credit Sensitive Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our credit sensitive portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):



Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Weighted

Average Coupon(1) Non-Agency RMBS $ 53,022



$ 37,029



$ 38,673



4.8 % Non-Agency RMBS IOs and IIOs N/A



8,396



8,582



0.6 % Non-Agency CMBS 327,339



286,402



291,748



5.2 % Residential Whole Loans 1,169,131



1,188,099



1,209,237



5.2 % Residential Bridge Loans(2) 54,466



54,529



53,373



9.4 % Securitized Commercial Loans(1) 698,484



700,746



701,835



5.0 % Commercial Loans 442,032



441,103



442,032



7.5 % Other Securities 73,220



76,758



83,012



7.0 %

$ 2,817,694



$ 2,793,062



$ 2,828,492



4.4 %





(1) In March 2019, the Company acquired $65.3 million of Non-Agency CMBS securities which resulted in the consolidation of a variable interest entity and the recording of a $904 million securitized commercial loan and $838 million of securitized debt. As of September 30, 2019, the fair value of the securitized loan was $677.6 million and the fair value securitized debt was $677.6 million. (2) Includes Residential Bridge Loans carried at amortized cost of $5.3 million as of September 30, 2019. The fair value of these loans was $5.2 million as of September 30, 2019.

PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing Activity

Repurchase Agreements

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had borrowings under 20 of its 33 master repurchase agreements. The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing under the master repurchase agreements, which includes the outstanding balance under our $700 million residential whole loan and $150 million commercial whole financing facilities, as of September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):





Outstanding

Borrowings

Weighted Average

Interest Rate

Weighted Average

Remaining Days to

Maturity Short Term Borrowings:











Agency RMBS

$ 366,488



2.31 %

49 Agency CMBS

1,640,190



2.36 %

29 Non-Agency RMBS

31,071



3.67 %

8 Non-Agency CMBS

201,751



3.28 %

28 Residential Whole-Loans

10,854



3.96 %

36 Residential Bridge Loans

50,092



4.26 %

28 Commercial Loans

137,821



4.33 %

28 Securitized Commercial Loan

32,893



3.13 %

9 Other Securities

57,061



3.55 %

30 Subtotal

2,528,221



2.63 %

31 Long Term Borrowings











Residential Whole-Loans (1)

271,887



3.68 %

653 Commercial Loans (1)

125,000



4.29 %

641 Subtotal

396,887



3.87 %

649













Total

$ 2,925,108



2.80 %

115





(1) Certain Residential Whole Loans and Commercial Loans were financed under two longer term financing facilities. These facilities automatically roll until such time as they are terminated or until certain conditions of default. The weighted average remaining maturity days was calculated using expected weighted life of the underlying collateral.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

In August 2019, the Company issued $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2022 (the "Reopened Notes") for net proceeds of $38.8 million. The Reopened Notes have substantially identical terms as the existing notes issued in October 2017.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had $155 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes outstanding. The notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by the Company except during the final three months prior to maturity. The initial conversion rate was 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes and represented a conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.

Mortgage-Backed Notes

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's securitization trust (the "Arroyo Trust") at September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual Maturity Offered Notes:(1)







Class A-1 $ 733,440

3.3% $ 733,438

4/25/2049 Class A-2 39,299

3.5% 39,298

4/25/2049 Class A-3 62,261

3.8% 62,259

4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055

4.8% 25,055

4/25/2049

860,055



860,050



Less: Deferred Financing Cost N/A



5,491



Total $ 860,055



$ 854,559









(1) The subordinate notes were retained by the Company.

The securitized debt of the Arroyo Trust can only be settled with the residential loans that serve as collateral for the securitized debt and are non-recourse to the Company.

Derivatives Activity

Interest Rates Swaps

At September 30, 2019, the Company had $3.5 billion notional value of pay-fixed interest rate swaps and $997.2 million notional value of variable pay rate swaps, which have variable maturities between May 2, 2020 and June 13, 2039.

The following tables summarize the average fixed pay rate, average floating receive rate and average maturity for the Company's fixed pay interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term

Notional

Value

Average Fixed Pay Rate

Average

Floating

Receive

Rate

Average Maturity (Years) 1 year or less

$ 200,000



1.8 %

2.3 %

0.7 Greater than 3 years and less than 5 years

1,182,500



2.5 %

2.2 %

4.4 Greater than 5 years

2,137,100



2.3 %

2.2 %

9.0 Total

$ 3,519,600



2.4 %

2.2 %

7.0

The following table summarizes the average variable pay rate, average fixed receive rate and average maturity for the Company's variable pay interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term

Notional

Amount

Average Variable Pay Rate

Average

Fixed

Receive

Rate

Average

Maturity

(Years) Greater than 1 year and less than 3 years

$ 225,000



2.3 %

2.4 %

1.6 Greater than 5 years

772,200



2.2 %

2.3 %

8.3 Total

$ 997,200



2.3 %

2.4 %

6.8

Other Derivatives Instruments

The following table summarizes the Company's other derivative instruments at September 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments

Notional Amount

Fair Value Futures contracts, asset

$ 60,300



$ 808

Credit default swaps, asset

60,100



2,884

Other derivative instruments, assets





3,692











Futures contracts, liability

$ 65,400



$ (1,518)

Credit default swaps, liability

90,900



(6,502)

Total other derivative instruments, liabilities





(8,020)

Total other derivative instruments, net





$ (4,328)



DIVIDEND

On September 19, 2019, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.31 per share for each common share. Since its inception in May 2012, the Company has declared and paid total dividends of $17.47 per share in a combination of cash and stock.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2019.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation." Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com .

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10135841 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.

A telephone replay will be available through November 21, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 10135841. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including core earnings, core earnings per share, drop income and drop income per share and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

-Financial Tables to Follow-

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 50,157



$ 21,987

Restricted cash

36,456



55,808

Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($2,119,013 and $1,505,979 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

2,188,844



1,505,979

Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($317,690 and $237,107 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

339,003



250,856

Other securities, at fair value ($82,875 and $59,780 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

83,012



59,906

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,209,237 and $1,041,885 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,209,237



1,041,885

Residential Bridge Loans ($48,054 and $211,999 at fair value and $50,675 and $221,486 pledged as collateral, respectively)

53,373



221,719

Securitized commercial loans, at fair value

701,835



1,013,511

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($422,032 and $196,123 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

442,032



216,123

Investment related receivable

32,033



42,945

Interest receivable

18,801



21,959

Due from counterparties

90,156



39,623

Derivative assets, at fair value

4,037



2,606

Other assets

5,505



2,488

Total Assets (1)

$ 5,254,481



$ 4,497,395











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Liabilities:







Repurchase agreements, net

$ 2,925,108



$ 2,818,837

Convertible senior unsecured notes, net

148,542



110,060

Securitized debt, net ($612,282 and $949,626 at fair value and $75,095 and $246,802 held by affiliates, respectively)

1,466,841



949,626

Interest payable (includes $386 and $816 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

9,734



8,532

Investment related payables

71,146



—

Due to counterparties

2,096



17,781

Derivative liability, at fair value

8,088



10,130

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,585



3,858

Payable to affiliate

2,026



4,615

Dividend payable

16,499



14,916

Other liabilities

36,456



56,031

Total Liabilities (2)

$ 4,690,121



$ 3,994,386











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock: $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 53,224,379 and 48,116,379 outstanding, respectively

532



481

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding

—



—

Additional paid-in capital

884,978



833,810

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(321,150)



(331,282)

Total Stockholders' Equity

564,360



503,009

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 5,254,481



$ 4,497,395



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,959



$ 674

Restricted Cash

36,456



55,808

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,209,237 and $1,041,885 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,209,237



1,041,885

Residential Bridge Loans ($46,159 and $211,766 at fair value and $50,675 and $221,486 pledged as collateral, respectively)

50,675



221,486

Securitized commercial loan, at fair value

701,835



1,013,511

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($212,032 and $196,123 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

212,032



196,123

Investment related receivable

32,033



42,945

Interest receivable

9,712



15,540

Other assets

253



178

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

$ 2,254,192



$ 2,588,150











(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:







Securitized debt, net ($612,282 and $949,626 at fair value and $75,095 and $246,802 held by affiliates, respectively)

$ 1,466,841



$ 949,626

Interest payable (includes $386 and $816 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

3,714



2,419

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

288



708

Other liabilities

36,456



56,033

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

$ 1,507,299



$ 1,008,786



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019 Net Interest Income











Interest income

$ 55,652



$ 53,818



$ 52,033

Interest expense (includes $964, $1,106 and $2,338 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

39,082



37,958



36,400

Net Interest Income

16,570



15,860



15,633















Other Income (Loss)











Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

21,399



(8)



(5,105)

Other than temporary impairment

(1,819)



(3,295)



(1,232)

Unrealized gain (loss), net

35,030



74,614



50,781

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(47,056)



(71,530)



(27,148)

Other, net

918



532



236

Other Income (Loss)

8,472



313



17,532















Expenses











Management fee to affiliate

1,800



1,832



1,735

Other operating expenses

1,589



1,253



1,598

General and administrative expenses:











Compensation expense

671



705



544

Professional fees

973



761



1,215

Other general and administrative expenses

344



530



185

Total general and administrative expenses

1,988



1,996



1,944

Total Expenses

5,377



5,081



5,277















Income before income taxes

19,665



11,092



27,888

Income tax provision (benefit)

(55)



478



12

Net income (loss)

$ 19,720



$ 10,614



$ 27,876















Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic

$ 0.37



$ 0.21



$ 0.58

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted

$ 0.37



$ 0.21



$ 0.58



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings

(in thousands—except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

The table below reconciles Net Income to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019:





Three months ended (dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019 Net Income

$ 19,720



$ 10,614



$ 27,876

Income tax provision (benefit)

(55)



478



12

Net Income before income taxes

19,665



11,092



27,888















Adjustments:











Investments:











Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities

(35,030)



(74,614)



(50,781)

Other than temporary impairment

1,819



3,295



1,232

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments

(21,399)



8



5,105

One-time transaction costs

531



130



269















Derivative Instruments:











Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives

51,577



65,025



42,885

Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(2,499)



10,519



(11,313)















Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes

186



138



137

Non-cash stock-based compensation

164



165



70

Total adjustments

(4,651)



4,666



(12,396)

Core Earnings

$ 15,014



$ 15,758



$ 15,492

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities

$ 0.28



$ 0.31



$ 0.32

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings plus Drop Income per Common Share and Participating Securities

$ 0.28



$ 0.31



$ 0.32

Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities

53,376,531



50,823,683



48,236,647

Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities

53,376,531



50,823,683



48,236,647



Alternatively, our Core Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards (a Non-GAAP financial measure) to arrive at adjusted net interest income. Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior notes and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net: