Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

We made further progress towards strengthening our balance sheet in the third quarter by reducing debt and leverage, while improving liquidity, shareholders equity and the earnings power of the portfolio. We had improved financial results during the third quarter, which included significant recovery in asset valuations, increasing book value by 29.2%. Third quarter financial results included the following:

GAAP book value per share was $4.07 , increased $0.92 from $3.15 6 in the second quarter.

, increased from in the second quarter. GAAP net income of $59.8 million , or $0.98 per basic and diluted share.

, or per basic and diluted share. Economic return on GAAP book value was 30.8% for the quarter. 1,3

Economic book value per share of $4.11 2 increased 2.2% from $4.02 6 in the second quarter

increased 2.2% from in the second quarter Core earnings of $6.4 million , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share. 1

, or per basic and diluted share. 2.27% annualized net interest margin on our investment portfolio. 1,4,5

Reduced recourse leverage to 2.2x, down from 3.0x at June 30, 2020 .

. Resumed our quarterly dividend, declaring a $0.05 per share cash dividend.

CORPORATE UPDATE

The measures taken to strengthen our balance sheet included, but were not limited to, the following:

In July 2020 , the Company retired $5.0 million of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes at a 25% discount to par value, in exchange for the issuance of 1.4 million shares of our common stock.

, the Company retired of its 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes at a 25% discount to par value, in exchange for the issuance of 1.4 million shares of our common stock. Reduced leverage on our commercial loan portfolio, financed under the commercial whole loan facility by 21.9%.

In October 2020 , we amended our existing residential loan facility. The amended facility has a 12 month term bearing an interest rate of one month LIBOR plus 2.75%.

1 Non – GAAP measure. 2 Economic book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of GAAP book value to non-GAAP economic book value. 3 Economic return is calculated by taking the sum of: (i) the total dividends declared; and (ii) the change in book value during the period and dividing by the beginning book value. 4 Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. 5 Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP. 6 GAAP book value and Economic book value at June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The Company delivered a very strong economic return on book value of 30.8% for the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a significant recovery in asset prices across our portfolio," said Jennifer Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "During the last two quarters, we have taken actions to fortify our balance sheet and improve the future earnings power of the portfolio. These measures include reducing our portfolio leverage to 2.2x recourse debt (down from 9.5x in March), securing longer-term financing at attractive levels, significantly reducing our reliance on short term repurchase agreements, issuing common equity at a premium to book value, and converting some of our outstanding notes to equity at a significant discount to par value. We believe that these actions positioned us to benefit from the recovery in asset values that occurred this quarter, while improving the sustainable earnings power of the portfolio. As a result, we are pleased to have resumed payment of our quarterly dividend, which was an important milestone for our shareholders and the Company."

Ms. Murphy continued, "We recorded GAAP net income of $59.8 million, or $0.98 per share, and core earnings of $0.10 per share during the third quarter, reflecting lower portfolio leverage and a slightly higher net interest margin. Our GAAP Book Value increased 29.2% during the quarter to $4.07 per share, and our Economic Book Value improved to $4.11 per share as of September 30, 2020. Our commitment to shareholders continues to be to protect and grow the value of the portfolio, which will position us to deliver on our long term objectives of generating sustainable core earnings that support an attractive dividend, with the overall goal of protecting and enhancing value for the benefit of our shareholders," Ms. Murphy concluded.

Harris Trifon, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, commented, "The equity and credit markets continued to rebound in the third quarter, driven by improved liquidity conditions across financial markets and the ongoing reopening of the economy, which translated into higher valuations on a number of our portfolio holdings. The improved recovery in asset prices is reflected in the significant improvement in GAAP Book Value. Our view remains that the economy will continue to gradually improve, although the timing and strength of that recovery remains dependent on the future trajectory of COVID-19 and fiscal and monetary stimulus. In the meantime, our focus on maintaining sufficient liquidity and positioning of our portfolio for potential future appreciation should continue to enable us to benefit from a recovery as we have invested in assets we believe are high quality with borrowers who have resources to be more resilient in a protracted downturn."

OPERATING RESULTS

The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:





For the Three Months Ended GAAP Results

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 (Revised)(5)

March 31, 2020



(in thousands-except share and per share data)













Net Interest Income

$ 10,117



$ 7,076



$ 18,741

Other Income (Loss):











Realized gain (loss) on investments, net

718



(6,960)



89,186

Unrealized gain (loss), net

54,690



16,040



(296,111)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(88)



(8,143)



(189,691)

Other, net

(31)



(45)



461

Other Income (Loss)

55,289



892



(396,155)

Total Expenses

5,392



24,805



4,534

Income (loss) before income taxes

60,014



(16,837)



(381,948)

Income tax provision (benefit)

205



255



(93)

Net income (loss)

$ 59,809



$ (17,092)



$ (381,855)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

2



2



2

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and

participating securities

$ 59,807



$ (17,094)



$ (381,857)















Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted

$ 0.98



$ (0.31)



$ (7.15)

Non-GAAP Results











Core earnings plus drop income (1)

$ 6,391



$ 4,343



$ 15,779

Core earnings plus drop income per Common Share –

Basic/Diluted(1)

$ 0.10



$ 0.08



$ 0.29

Weighted average yield(2)(4)

5.51 %

5.40 %

4.90 % Effective cost of funds(3)(4)

3.94 %

3.98 %

3.28 % Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)

2.27 %

1.63 %

1.84 %





(1) For a reconciliation of GAAP Income to Core earnings, please refer to the Reconciliation of Core Earnings at the end of this press release. (2) Includes interest-only securities accounted for as derivatives. (3) Includes the net amount paid, including accrued amounts for interest rate swaps and premium amortization for MAC interest rate swaps during the periods. (4) Excludes the consolidation of VIE trusts required under GAAP. (5) The summary of operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

Portfolio Composition

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $3.4 billion. The following tables sets forth additional information regarding the Company's investment portfolio as of September 30, 2020:

Portfolio Characteristics

Credit Sensitive Portfolio

The Company's Non-QM residential portfolio, in our view, is performing well, given the challenging economic background. The loans in a forbearance plan at the end of September 2020 represented approximately 10.2% of the total outstanding loans. We see this as a strong indication that borrowers with meaningful equity in their homes will prioritize their mortgage payment in order to remain current on that obligation.

The Company's Commercial Loans and Non-Agency CMBS portfolios are performing in line with expectations under the current pandemic conditions. The large loan Non-Agency CMBS portfolio has an original LTV of 60.1% and despite being concentrated in retail and hotel assets, over 82.1% of the loans by principal balance remain current. All the borrowers of the delinquent loans in the Non-Agency CMBS portfolio are in negotiations for forbearance and modifications. The Company believes there is a reasonable likelihood that the majority of the delinquent loans will return to performing status in the coming months although there is no assurance that this will be the case. The Commercial Loan portfolio carries a 65.5% original LTV and all but one of the loans remains current. The delinquent loan has a principal balance of $30.0 million, which is secured by a hotel and the Company has been unable to come to terms with the borrower on a loan modification. The Company is currently exploring various workout strategies and believes there is a reasonable likelihood that the majority of the principal and missed interest payments will be recovered, although there is no assurance.

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our credit sensitive portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):



Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Weighted

Average Coupon(1) Non-Agency RMBS $ 38,447



$ 23,429



$ 21,568



4.5 % Non-Agency RMBS IOs and IIOs N/A



6,530



4,248



0.5 % Non-Agency CMBS 256,450



230,392



181,321



5.2 % Residential Whole Loans 1,073,648



1,097,897



1,096,997



5.1 % Residential Bridge Loans(1),(2) 18,973



18,967



17,841



9.4 % Securitized Commercial Loans 1,878,198



1,737,792



1,687,545



4.1 % Commercial Loans 332,518



332,362



325,651



6.3 % Other Securities 51,586



50,417



41,055



4.4 %

$ 3,649,820



$ 3,497,786



$ 3,376,226



4.3 %





(1) Includes Residential Bridge Loans carried at amortized cost of $1.5 million as of September 30, 2020. The fair value of these loans was $1.5 million as of September 30, 2020. (2) As of September 30, 2020, the Company had real estate owned ("REO") properties with an aggregate carrying value of $1.3 million related to foreclosed Bridge Loans. The REO properties are classified in "Other assets" in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Agency Portfolio

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our Agency portfolio by investment category as of September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):



Principal Balance

Amortized Cost

Fair Value

Net Weighted

Average Coupon Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips N/A



$ 105



$ 153



2.4 % Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips,

accounted for as derivatives N/A



N/A



1,700



3.0 % Total Agency RMBS —



105



1,853



2.9 %















Total $ —



$ 105



$ 1,853



2.9 %































PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING

Financing Activity

Repurchase Agreements

The Company continued to improve its balance sheet by reducing debt and leverage, increasing liquidity and shareholder equity.

Residential Whole Loan Facility

On April 21, 2020, the Company entered into amendments with respect to certain of its residential whole loan facilities. These amendments mainly served to convert an existing residential whole loan facility into a term facility by removing any mark to market margin requirements, and to consolidate the Company's Non-Qualified Mortgage loans, which were previously financed by three separate, unaffiliated counterparties, into a single facility. The target advance rate under the amended and restated facility was approximately 84% of the aggregate unpaid principal balance of the loans. The facility's scheduled maturity was October 20, 2021. All principal payments and income generated by the loans during the term of the facility were used to pay principal and interest on the facility. Upon the securitization or sale by the Company of any whole loan subject to this amended and restated facility, the counterparty was entitled to receive a 30% premium recapture fee of all realized value on any whole loans above such counterparty's amortized basis as well as an exit fee of 0.50% of the loan amount in circumstances where the counterparty was not involved in the disposition of the loans.

As of September 30, 2020 approximately $72.7 million in non-QM loans remained in the facility with a borrowing amount of $20.8 million. As of that date the Company owed the counterparty $20.5 million as a premium recapture fee.

On October 6, 2020 the Company entered into an amendment with respect to its residential whole loan facility. The amendment serves to convert the existing residential loan facility to a limited mark to market margin facility that bears an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.75%, with a LIBOR floor of 0.25%. The target advance rate under the amended facility is 85% and the facility matures on October 5, 2021. The premium recapture fee was eliminated for holdings that had not yet been sold or otherwise disposed of.

Non-Agency CMBS and Non-Agency RMBS Facility

On May 4, 2020, the Company supplemented one of its existing securities repurchase facilities to consolidate most of its CMBS and RMBS assets, which were financed by multiple counterparties, into a single term facility with limited mark to market margin requirements. Pursuant to the agreement, a margin deficit will not occur until such time as the loan to value ratio surpasses a certain threshold (the "LTV Trigger"), on a weighted average basis per asset type, calculated on a portfolio level. If this threshold is reached, the Company may elect to provide cash margin or sell certain assets to the extent necessary to lower the ratio. The term of this facility is 12 months, subject to 12 month extensions at the counterparty's option. All interest income generated by the assets during the term of the facility will be paid to the Company no less often than monthly. Interest on the facility is due from the Company at a rate of three-month LIBOR plus 5.0% payable quarterly in arrears. Half of all principal repayments on the underlying assets will be applied to repay the obligations owed to the counterparty, with the remainder paid to the Company, unless the LTV Trigger has occurred, in which case all principal payments will be applied to repay the obligations. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had borrowed $102.7 million under this facility.

The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing arrangements as of September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):





Outstanding

Borrowings

Weighted Average

Interest Rate

Weighted Average

Remaining Days to

Maturity Short Term Borrowings:











Agency RMBS

$ 1,438



1.46 %

59 Non-Agency CMBS

9,119



3.28 %

13 Residential Whole-Loans

19,215



4.72 %

23 Residential Bridge Loans

15,763



2.75 %

36 Commercial Loans

36,575



3.34 %

77 Membership Interest

18,845



2.90 %

29 Other Securities

2,599



4.50 %

21 Subtotal

103,554



3.42 %

45 Long Term Borrowings











Non-Agency CMBS

74,145



5.25 %

218 Non-Agency RMBS

14,742



5.25 %

218 Residential Whole-Loans (1)

20,846



5.22 %

386 Commercial Loans (1)

131,822



2.20 %

377 Other Securities

13,769



5.25 %

218 Subtotal

255,324



3.67 %

314 Repurchase Agreements Borrowings

$ 358,878



3.60 %

236 Less Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs

353



N/A



N/A Repurchase Agreements Borrowings, net

$ 358,525



3.60 %

236





(1) Certain Residential Whole Loans and Commercial Loans were financed under two longer term repurchase agreements. The Residential Whole facility is 18 months and the Commercial Loan facility automatically rolls until such time as they are terminated or until certain conditions of default. The weighted average remaining maturity days was calculated using expected weighted life of the underlying collateral.

Certain of the financing arrangements provide the counterparty with the right to terminate the agreement if the Company does not maintain certain equity and leverage metrics, the most restrictive of which include a limit on leverage based on the composition of the Company's portfolio. For all the repurchase agreements with outstanding borrowings, the Company was in compliance with the terms of such financial tests as of September 30, 2020.

Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes

At September 30, 2020, the Company had $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes outstanding. The notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by the Company except during the final three months prior to maturity. The initial conversion rate was 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes and represented a conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.

Residential Mortgage-Backed Notes

The Company has completed two Residential Whole Loan securitizations. The mortgage-backed notes issued are non-recourse to the Company and effectively finance $1.0 billion of Residential Whole Loans.

Arroyo 2019-2

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2019-2 securitization trust at September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes:







Class A-1 $ 552,779

3.3% $ 552,777

4/25/2049 Class A-2 29,619

3.5% 29,618

4/25/2049 Class A-3 46,925

3.8% 46,924

4/25/2049 Class M-1 25,055

4.8% 25,055

4/25/2049

654,378



654,374



Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing

Cost N/A



4,625



Total $ 654,378



$ 649,749





The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $43.7 million at September 30, 2020. The retained Arroyo 2019-2 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Arroyo 2020-1

The following table summarizes the residential mortgage-backed notes issued by the Company's Arroyo 2020-1 securitization trust at September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Carrying Value Contractual

Maturity Offered Notes:







Class A-1A $ 246,807

1.7% $ 246,801

3/25/2055 Class A-1B 29,287

2.1% 29,286

3/25/2055 Class A-2 13,518

2.9% 13,517

3/25/2055 Class A-3 17,963

3.3% 17,963

3/25/2055 Class M-1 11,739

4.3% 11,739

3/25/2055 Subtotal 319,314



319,306



Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing

Costs N/A



2,606



Total $ 319,314



$ 316,700





The Company retained the subordinate bonds and these bonds had a fair market value of $29.5 million at September 30, 2020. The retained Arroyo 2020-1 subordinate bonds are eliminated in consolidation.

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Notes

RETL 2019 Trust

The following table summarizes RETL 2019 Trust's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Class A $ 34,022

1.3% $ 34,024

3/15/2021 Class B 101,200

1.7% 96,085

3/15/2021 Class C 308,400

2.3% 282,831

3/15/2021 Class X-EXT(1) N/A

1.2% 31

3/15/2021

$ 443,622



$ 412,971









(1) Class X-EXT is an interest-only class with an initial notional balance of $308.4 million.

The above table does not reflect the class HRR bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The bond had a fair market value of $41.7 million at September 30, 2020.

CSMC 2014 USA

The following table summarizes CSMC 2014 USA's commercial mortgage pass-through certificates at September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands), which is non-recourse to the Company:

Classes Principal Balance Coupon Fair Value Contractual Maturity Class A-1 $ 124,076

3.3% $ 124,648

9/11/2025 Class A-2 531,700

4.0% 541,905

3/15/2021 Class B 136,400

4.2% 122,802

9/11/2025 Class C 94,500

4.3% 80,348

9/11/2025 Class D 153,950

4.4% 117,058

9/11/2025 Class E 180,150

4.4% 122,585

9/11/2025 Class F 153,600

4.4% 96,808

9/11/2025 Class X-1(1) n/a

0.5% 14,638

9/11/2025 Class X-2(1) n/a

0.4% 2,697

9/11/2025

$ 1,374,376



$ 1,223,489









(1) Class X-1 and X-2 are interest-only classes with notional balances of $655.8 million and $733.5 million as of September 30, 2020, respectively.

The above table does not reflect the portion of the class F bond held by the Company because the bond is eliminated in consolidation. The Company's ownership interest in the F bonds represents a controlling financial interest, which resulted in consolidation of the trust, during the quarter. The bond had a fair market value of $9.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Derivatives Activity

The following table summarizes the Company's derivative instruments at September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Other Derivative Instruments

Notional Amount

Fair Value Credit default swaps, asset

$ 2,030



$ 481

Total derivative instruments, assets





481











Credit default swaps, liability

4,140



(1,166)

Total derivative instruments, liabilities





(1,166)

Total derivative instruments, net





$ (685)



DIVIDEND

As previously announced, due to the turmoil in the financial markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we suspended the first and second quarter dividend to preserve liquidity. In the third quarter of 2020, we resumed our quarterly dividend after making progress strengthening our balance sheet and improving liquidity and the earnings power of our investment portfolio. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, we declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share generating a dividend yield of approximately 9.8% based on the stock closing price of $2.04 at September 30, 2020.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(Revised)(1) Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 27,459



$ 19,363

Restricted cash

95,579



26,430

Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($1,853 and $1,975 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,853



1,975

Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($182,125 and $197,326 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

207,137



216,288

Other securities, at fair value ($41,055 and $40,466 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

41,055



40,466

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,096,997 and $1,124,051 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,096,997



1,124,051

Residential Bridge Loans ($16,333 and $24,171 at fair value and $17,653 and $25,371 pledged as collateral, respectively)

17,841



26,505

Securitized commercial loans, at fair value

1,687,545



465,694

Commercial Loans, at fair value (325,651 and $323,474 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

325,651



323,474

Receivable under reverse repurchase agreements

—



—

Investment related receivable

18,861



12,029

Interest receivable

14,101



11,595

Due from counterparties

1,192



5,177

Derivative assets, at fair value

481



714

Other assets

4,418



6,262

Total Assets (1)

$ 3,540,170



$ 2,280,023











Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:







Liabilities:







Repurchase agreements, net

$ 358,525



$ 369,096

Convertible senior unsecured notes, net

194,510



198,669

Securitized debt, net ($1,636,460 and $424,217 at fair value and $207,852 and $43,904 held by affiliates, respectively)

2,602,909



1,458,236

Interest payable (includes $660 and $49 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

8,840



9,169

Due to counterparties

17



16

Derivative liability, at fair value

1,166



943

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

3,992



4,082

Payable to affiliate

3,255



4,701

Dividend payable

3,041



—

Other liabilities

116,124



47,856

Total Liabilities (2)

3,292,379



2,092,768











Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock: $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 60,812,701 and 59,458,617 outstanding, respectively

609



595

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding

—



—

Treasury stock, at cost, 100,000 and 0 shares held, respectively

(578)



(578)

Additional paid-in capital

915,258



911,488

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(667,500)



(724,252)

Total Stockholders' Equity

247,789



187,253

Non-controlling interest

2



2

Total Equity

247,791



187,255

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 3,540,170



$ 2,280,023



Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(Revised)(1) (1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ —



$ —

Restricted Cash

95,579



26,430

Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,096,997 and $1,124,051 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

1,096,997



1,124,051

Residential Bridge Loans ($15,319 and $23,307 at fair value and $16,828 and $25,371 pledged as collateral, respectively)

16,828



25,371

Securitized commercial loans, at fair value

1,687,545



465,694

Commercial Loans, at fair value ($72,699 and $72,335 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)

72,699



72,335

Investment related receivable

18,817



12,029

Interest receivable

11,287



8,640

Other assets

92



92

Total assets of consolidated VIEs

$ 2,999,844



$ 1,734,642











(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:







Securitized debt, net ($1,636,460 and $765,945 at fair value and $207,852 and $43,904 held by affiliates, respectively)

$ 2,602,909



$ 1,458,236

Interest payable (includes $660 and $49 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

7,681



4,603

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

410



118

Other liabilities

95,579



26,430

Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs

$ 2,706,579



$ 1,489,387







(1) The consolidated balance sheet as June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended



September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

(Revised)(1)

March 31,

2020 Net Interest Income











Interest income

$ 43,970



$ 31,494



$ 54,846

Interest expense (includes $2,647, $392 and $2,164 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)

33,853



24,418



36,105

Net Interest Income

10,117



7,076



18,741















Other Income (Loss)











Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net

718



(6,960)



89,186

Unrealized gain (loss), net

54,690



16,040



(296,111)

Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(88)



(8,143)



(189,691)

Other, net

(31)



(45)



461

Other Income (Loss)

55,289



892



(396,155)















Expenses











Management fee to affiliate

1,513



464



1,039

Financing fee

—



20,540



—

Other operating expenses

1,198



796



1,000

General and administrative expenses:











Compensation expense

716



692



662

Professional fees

827



1,541



1,480

Other general and administrative expenses

1,138



772



353

Total general and administrative expenses

2,681



3,005



2,495

Total Expenses

5,392



24,805



4,534















Income before income taxes

60,014



(16,837)



(381,948)

Income tax provision (benefit)

205



255



(93)

Net income (loss)

59,809



(17,092)



(381,855)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

2



2



2

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities

$ 59,807



$ (17,094)



$ (381,857)















Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic

$ 0.98



$ (0.31)



$ (7.15)

Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted

$ 0.98



$ (0.31)



$ (7.15)







(1) The consolidated statements of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings (in thousands—except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

The table below reconciles Net Income to Core Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020:





Three months ended (dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

(Revised)(1)

March 31,

2020 Net Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and participating securities

$ 59,807



$ (17,094)



$ (381,857)

Income tax provision (benefit)

205



255



(93)

Net Income before income taxes

60,012



(16,839)



(381,950)















Adjustments:











Investments:











Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities

(54,690)



(16,040)



296,111

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments

(718)



6,960



(89,186)

One-time transaction costs

57



20,652



280















Derivative Instruments:











Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives

(154)



13,152



180,156

Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

288



(4,973)



8,807















Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes

284



273



273

Other non-cash adjustments

1,130



988



—

Non-cash stock-based compensation

182



170



165

Total adjustments

(53,621)



21,182



396,606

Core Earnings

$ 6,391



$ 4,343



$ 14,656

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities

$ 0.10



$ 0.08



$ 0.27

Basic and Diluted Core Earnings plus Drop Income per Common Share and Participating Securities

$ 0.10



$ 0.08



$ 0.29

Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities

61,101,485



54,921,847



53,670,550

Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities

61,101,485



54,921,847



53,670,550







(1) The reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

Alternatively, our Core Earnings can also be derived as presented in the table below by starting net interest income adding interest income on Interest-Only Strips accounted for as derivatives and other derivatives, and net interest expense incurred on interest rate swaps and foreign currency swaps and forwards (a Non-GAAP financial measure) to arrive at adjusted net interest income. Then subtracting total expenses, adding non-cash stock based compensation, adding one-time transaction costs, adding amortization of discount on convertible senior notes and adding interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net:





Three months ended (dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30, 2020

(Revised)(1)

March 31,

2020 Net interest income

$ 10,117



$ 7,076



$ 18,741

Interest income from IOs and IIOs accounted for as derivatives

34



69



91

Net interest income from interest rate swaps

—



—



(1,133)

Adjusted net interest income

10,151



7,145



17,699

Total expenses

(5,392)



(24,805)



(4,534)

Other non-cash adjustments

1,130



988



—

Non-cash stock-based compensation

182



170



165

One-time transaction costs

57



20,652



280

Amortization of discount on convertible unsecured senior notes

284



273



273

Interest income on cash balances and other income (loss), net

(19)



(78)



775

Income attributable to non-controlling interest

(2)



(2)



(2)

Core Earnings

$ 6,391



$ 4,343



$ 14,656







(1) The reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

(Revised)(1)



$ Amount

Per Share

$ Amount

Per Share GAAP Book Value at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020

$ 187,253



$ 3.15



$ 182,191



$ 3.41

Debt to equity exchange of the convertible senior notes

3,588



(0.01)







—

Proceeds from At-the-Market program, net

—



—



21,986



0.02

Common dividend

(3,041)



(0.05)



—



—





187,800



3.09



204,177



3.43

Portfolio Income















Net Interest Margin

10,120



0.16



7,098



0.12

Realized gain (loss), net

(374)



(0.01)



(20,147)



(0.34)

Net realized gain (loss) on debt extinguishment

1,258



0.02



—



—

Unrealized gain (loss), net

54,399



0.89



21,016



0.36

Net portfolio income

65,403



1.06



7,967



0.14



















Financing fee

—



—



(20,540)



(0.35)

Operating expenses

(2,711)



(0.04)



(1,260)



(0.02)

General and administrative expenses, excluding equity based compensation

(2,498)



(0.04)



(2,836)



(0.05)

Provision for taxes

(205)



—



(255)



—

GAAP Book Value at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020

$ 247,789



$ 4.07



$ 187,253



$ 3.15



















Adjustments to deconsolidate VIEs and reflect the Company's interest in the securities owned



Deconsolidation of VIEs assets

(2,827,360)



(46.48)



(1,555,962)



(26.17)

Deconsolidation VIEs liabilities

2,705,246



44.48



1,486,107



25.00

Interest in securities of VIEs owned, at fair value

124,309



2.04



121,315



2.04

Economic Book Value at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020

$ 249,984



$ 4.11



$ 238,713



$ 4.02







(1) The reconciliation of GAAP Book Value to Non-GAAP Economic Book Value for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

"Economic Book value" is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position on an unconsolidated basis. The Company owns certain securities that represent a controlling variable interest, which under GAAP requires consolidation; however, the Company's economic exposure to these variable interests is limited to the fair value of the individual investments. Economic book value is calculated by adjusting the GAAP book value by 1) adding the fair value of the retained interest or acquired security of the VIEs (RETL 2019, CSMC USA, Arroyo 2019-2 and Arroyo 2020-1) held by the Company, which were priced by independent third party pricing services and 2) removing the asset and liabilities associated with each of consolidated trusts (RETL 2019, CSMC 2020, Arroyo 2019-2 and Arroyo 2020-1). Management believes that economic book value provides investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the actual financial interest of these investments irrespective of the variable interest consolidation model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for Stockholders' Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Interest Income and Effective Cost of Funds (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

The following table reconciles total interest income to adjusted interest income which includes interest income on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips classified as derivatives (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020:





Three months ended (dollars in thousands)

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020 Coupon interest income

$ 40,039



$ 33,007



$ 57,761

Premium amortization, discount accretion and amortization of basis, net

3,931



(1,513)



(2,915)

Interest income

43,970



31,494



54,846

Contractual interest income, net of amortization of basis on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips, classified as derivatives(1):











Coupon interest income

200



340



636

Amortization of basis

(166)



(271)



(545)

Subtotal

34



69



91

Total adjusted interest income

$ 44,004



$ 31,563



$ 54,937







(1) Reported in "Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020:





Three months ended



September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 (Revised)(2)

March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)

Reconciliation

Cost of

Funds/Effective

Borrowing

Costs

Reconciliation

Cost of

Funds/Effective

Borrowing

Costs

Reconciliation

Cost of

Funds/Effective

Borrowing

Costs Interest expense

$ 33,853



4.80 %

$ 24,418



3.97 %

$ 36,105



3.34 % Adjustments:























Interest expense on Securitized debt

from consolidated VIEs1

(18,597)



(5.83) %

(4,661)



(3.92) %

(6,754)



(4.42) % Net interest (received) paid - interest

rate swaps

—



— %

—



— %

1,133



0.10 % Effective Borrowing Costs

$ 15,256



3.94 %

$ 19,757



3.98 %

$ 30,484



3.28 % Weighted average borrowings

$ 1,538,970







$ 1,994,405







$ 3,733,045











(1) Excludes third-party sponsored securitized debt interest expense. (2) The reconciliation of the Effective Cost of Funds for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was revised to reflect the under accrual of interest expense in the amount of $1.5 million.

