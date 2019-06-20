Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share

PASADENA, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: WMC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2019. Today's dividend is payable on July 26, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of July 1, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of June 28, 2019.

In addition, the Company estimates that its book value per share, as of May 31, 2019, was approximately $10.56. The May 31, 2019 estimated book value is unaudited, has not been verified or reviewed by any third party and is subject to normal quarterly reconciliation and other procedures. Further, the estimated book value is as of May 31, 2019 and does not include the dividend announced today. Book value will fluctuate with market conditions, the results of the Company's operations and other factors. The Company's current book value may be materially different from the May 31, 2019 estimated book value.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Credit Risk Transfer Securities and Residential Whole, Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

