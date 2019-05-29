Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation To Present At The KBW 2019 Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference

PASADENA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today announced that it will attend the 2019 KBW Real Estate Finance & Asset Management Conference, which will take place at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Sean Johnson, the Company's Deputy Chief Investment Officer, will participate on a panel titled "Opportunities in Residential Credit" at 2:20 PM ET. Investors may listen to the panel discussion live by accessing the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/kbw47/panel7/ or by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com. An audio replay of the presentation will also be available for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com

