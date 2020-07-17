Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation To Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

PASADENA, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: WMC) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call with a live webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss those results and answer questions.

Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation." Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10146563 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on August 6, 2020.

A telephone replay will be available through August 20, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 10146563. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Residential Whole Loans, Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities and to a lesser extent Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS and ABS. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the SEC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. ("Legg Mason").

On February 18, 2020, Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin") and Legg Mason announced that they had entered into an agreement under which Franklin would acquire Legg Mason and its affiliates, including Western Asset Management Company, LLC. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction Western Asset Management Company, LLC would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin.

