Western Computer Launches New Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management Assessment

Structured pre-implementation offering helps manufacturers and distributors reduce ERP risk, improve alignment, and build realistic modernization roadmaps

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Computer, a leading Microsoft Dynamics partner specializing in manufacturing and distribution, today announced the launch of its new Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management (F&SCM) Assessment, a structured pre-implementation engagement designed to help organizations reduce ERP project risk before beginning a Dynamics 365 migration or modernization initiative.

Built from decades of real-world implementation experience, the assessment is designed to help organizations identify operational gaps, evaluate organizational readiness, improve data visibility, and establish a phased roadmap before entering a full ERP implementation.

According to industry research, more than 70% of ERP implementations exceed budget or timeline expectations. Western Computer developed the assessment to address the most common causes of implementation failure, including unclear requirements, poor data quality, lack of governance, and misalignment between business objectives and technical execution.

"ERP projects don't fail because of the software. They fail because organizations begin implementation without a clear understanding of their operational complexity, data readiness, and long-term business goals," said Kristen Sage, CEO at Western Computer. "This assessment gives leadership teams a practical framework to align strategy, budget, governance, and execution before implementation begins."

The Dynamics 365 F&SCM Assessment includes:

Fit-gap analysis and process review

Data health and migration readiness evaluation

Governance and steering committee framework

Phased implementation roadmap

Budgetary planning and complexity analysis

Recommendations for ISVs, customization, and modernization strategy

The engagement combines remote discovery, onsite workshops, and executive planning sessions to produce a comprehensive blueprint for success that organizations can use regardless of their chosen implementation path or partner.

The assessment is available in multiple tiers aligned to operational complexity, including finance-focused organizations, distributors, and manufacturers with advanced production requirements evaluating or implementing Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain Management.

Western Computer serves manufacturers and distributors across North America with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, data, and AI solutions. The company is a Microsoft Inner Circle member and has been recognized as a G2 Leader in Microsoft Consulting Services for nine consecutive quarters.

Organizations interested in learning more about the Dynamics 365 F&SCM Assessment can visit www.westerncomputer.com or contact Western Computer directly.

About Western Computer

Western Computer is a premier Microsoft partner with more than 35 years of experience delivering ERP, CRM, BI, cloud, and AI solutions to mid-market and enterprise organizations. As a Microsoft Inner Circle member, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and G2 multi-category Leader, Western Computer specializes in implementing and optimizing Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and advanced data solutions that drive measurable operational improvement. With deep industry expertise and a commitment to long-term customer success, Western Computer empowers organizations to modernize, scale, and unlock the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem.

Learn more at www.westerncomputer.com or explore verified customer reviews on G2.

Media Contact: Amanda Sherry; [email protected]; 805-709-1742

SOURCE Western Computer