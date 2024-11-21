Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler Elected Chair of Semiconductor Industry Association

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) CEO David Goeckeler has been elected Chair of the SIA Board of Directors. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

Western Digital CEO and 2025 SIA Chair David Goeckeler

"We are thrilled to welcome our new chair for 2025, David Goeckeler of Western Digital," said SIA President and CEO John Neuffer. "David possesses years of experience in the technology and semiconductor industries, and is an outstanding advocate for our work. He will be a fantastic leader of the SIA Board of Directors in 2025."

Over more than four decades, Goeckeler has focused on innovating and growing industries ranging from semiconductors to global networking to enterprise software. As CEO of Western Digital, Goeckeler has led the company's transformation as a leading data storage producer in the industry. Prior to this, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Networking and Security Business, after starting his career at Bell Laboratories. Goeckeler was recently appointed Chairman of the U.S. Chamber's U.S.-Japan Business Council (USJBC).

"Semiconductor innovation is the transformative backbone of everything from the smartphone in your pocket to hyperscale cloud infrastructure to artificial intelligence that uplift society and improve our quality of life," said Goeckeler. "As we grow our industry, the role of effective government policies is more crucial now than ever to accelerate innovation and expansion in this sector. Through partnership with my colleagues on the SIA Board, I look forward to strengthening our shared industry priorities in Washington and around the world."

