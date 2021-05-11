Western Digital Ultrastar Data60 Hybrid Storage Platform on Hardware Compatibility List for Open-E JovianDSS Software

ATLANTA, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software, announced the Western Digital Ultrastar Data60 Hybrid Storage Platform has been tested and included on the Hardware Compatibility List for Open-E JovainDSS. The latest, up29 version of the system, includes all required drivers for the supported controllers to which Western Digital Ultrastar Data60 is connected to.

The Western Digital Ultrastar Data60 Hybrid Storage Platform has been designed to meet the growing demands of enterprise customers, cloud service providers, big data, SDS environments, cloud infrastructure, private storage OEMs, and also resellers or integrators that require hybrid storage or shared HDD. A flash data acceleration tier can be enabled to serve both fast data and big data applications from a single platform.

"Western Digital Ultrastar Data60 Hybrid Storage Platform is a perfect fit with the Open-E JovianDSS, the comprehensive SDS solution, designed for Enterprise and Cloud architectures. We have worked with Western Digital for years now to provide our customers everything they need in terms of reliable and flexible data storage setups". - Krzysztof Franek, CEO at Open-E.

Thanks to IsoVibe™ Vibration Isolation Technology that provides suspension for the drives in the chassis, even when all drives are working hard, they are isolated from transmitted vibration. Also, by applying ArcticFlow™ Thermal Zone Cooling Technology, drives work on lower and more consistent temperatures resulting in lower power consumption, lower fan speeds, and higher reliability.

Open-E is a developer of IP-based storage management software. Its flagship product Open-E JovianDSS is an award-winning storage application. Additionally, it is one of the most stable solutions on the market and undisputed price performance leader. Open-E accounts for over 37,000 installations world-wide and has received numerous industry awards and recognition, also with its products Open-E DSS V7 and the free Open-E DSS V7 SOHO.

Western Digital is a leading global data storage brand that empowers you to create, experience and preserve your digital content across a range of devices. Western Digital enables you to be in control and smartly save what matters to you most in one secure place.

