Western Europe $1 Trillion Food Market Opportunities, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Western Europe food industry was valued at $1 trillion in 2022. The region will register value and volume CAGRs of 3.8% and 1.1%, respectively, during 2022-27, the lowest among all regions, mainly due to high inflation. However, Western Europe held the highest per capita consumption and per capita expenditure at 323.6kg and $2.361.3, respectively. The food industry in the Western Europe region remained fragmented in 2022, with the five leading companies accounting for a share of 6.9%.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe food industry, analyzing data from 19 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following -



Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by sectors.



High-Potential Countries' Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption of various food products by sectors across high-potential countries in the Western Europe an region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.



Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.



Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling food manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Western Europe region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.



Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Western Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private label penetration in the region.



Health & Wellness Analysis: Provides insights on Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall food industry between 2016-21. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of the food industry in 2021. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering food products with health & wellness attributes in the same year.



Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Western Europe food industry in 2022. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, food & drinks specialists, convenience stores, e-retailers; "dollar stores" variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others. Others includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, drug stores & pharmacies, vending machines, department stores, and others.



Packaging Analysis: The report provides percentage share (2022) and growth analysis (during 2017-22) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of food.



Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Western Europe food industry.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Market Size Analysis - The Western Europe Compared with Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

The Western Europe Market Growth Analysis by Country

The Western Europe Market Growth Analysis by Sector

Part 2: High-potential Countries' Analysis

Methodology - Identifying High-potential Countries

Top Four High-potential Countries in the Americas

Overview of High-potential Countries in the Americas

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (1/3)

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (2/3)

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (3/3)

Value Share Analysis of Food Sectors

Change in Consumption Levels by Country and Sectors

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

The UK: Overview of Food Industry

The UK: Demographic Analysis

The UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

The UK: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

The UK: Key Trends in Food Industry

Germany : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry Germany : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis Germany : Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities

: Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities Germany : Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top Three Cities by Sector Germany : Key Trends in Food Industry

: Key Trends in Food Industry Belgium : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry Belgium : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis Belgium : Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities Belgium : Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities by Sector Belgium : Key Trends in Food Industry

: Key Trends in Food Industry The Netherlands : Overview of Food Industry

: Overview of Food Industry The Netherlands : Demographic Analysis

: Demographic Analysis The Netherlands : Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities

: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities The Netherlands : Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector

: Market Size Analysis of Top Nine Cities by Sector The Netherlands : Key Trends in Food Industry

Part 4: Success Stories

About Success Stories

Case Study: Boursin Dairy-Free

Case Study: Very Good Dog by The Very Good Butchers

Case Study: Wonderful Pistachios - Honey-Roasted Pistachios

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies' Shares in the Western Europe Food Industry

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Western Europe Food Industry

Leading Brands in the Western Europe Food Industry

Private Label Penetration in the Western Europe Food Industry

Part 6: Health & Wellness Analysis

Value Share Analysis of Health & Wellness Market

Health & Wellness Market Growth Analysis by Country

Key Product Attributes and Consumer Benefits

Leading Health & Wellness Companies by Sector

Part 7: Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Sector

Part 8: Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Part 9: Select Industry Metrics

Patent Filings

Job Analytics

Global Deals

Part 10: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in the Western Europe Food Industry

Future Outlook of the Western Europe Food Industry

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Mondelez international

Unilever

Groupe Lactalis

PepsiCo

Nestle

Ferrero

Mars Incorporated

Danone group

Arla Foods group

Nomad Foods

