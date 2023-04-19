Western Europe Data Center Construction Investment to Cross $10 Billion in 2028; Secondary Markets Gaining Increased Traction - Arizton

Apr 19, 2023, 12:30 ET
CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Western Europe data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during 2022-2028.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE WESTERN EUROPE DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET
51 - Tables
141 - Charts
467 – Pages
The Western Europe data center market is a major European region with several global and local data center operators. The Global Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect in May 2018, positively impacted the data center market in Western Europe, leading customers to shift data to cloud-based services for data localization. Investments in data center construction across Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris (FLAP) and Ireland data center markets in Western Europe have grown significantly. These markets have been the largest in terms of IT infrastructure procurement. Hyperscale data center operators are involved in rapidly expanding their cloud platforms across Western Europe. Also, Brexit might have a higher impact on data centers across other Western European countries during the forecast period.
Western Europe Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 10.61 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 8.22 Billion
|
CAGR by Investment (2022-2028)
|
4.33 %
|
Market Size - Area (2028)
|
5.6 Million Square Feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
1,184 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Facility, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
The UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Luxembourg, and Other Western European Countries
Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity
More than 450 submarine cables are in operation or development, covering over 1.30 million kilometers. And while the development of these cables by telecom companies is still prevalent, the trend is increasingly shifting from telco consortiums toward cable projects, which are led by over-the-top (OTT) hyperscalers.
Internet service providers are building their submarine cable infrastructure to increase capacity and give international access to the content they produce. Cable capacity is rapidly increasing due to the push of OTT providers and hyperscale operators. The need for greater connectivity and growth in data is driving the demand for more submarine cables or extensions of existing ones. The prominent users of submarine cables include cloud service providers, telecommunication operators, and OTT media companies.
Large cloud players are increasing their investments in data center infrastructure worldwide. Microsoft plans to add 50 to 100 new data centers annually. Smaller content companies increasingly focus on Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and keeping their content close to their customers. In addition, large OTT players are investing in data centers and cables.
The major global suppliers of submarine cables include HMN Technologies, Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), SubCom, and NEC. More upcoming submarine cables will connect Western European countries in the coming years.
Support of the Government for Data Centers
- One of the prominent enablers for the Western Europe data center construction market is breaks and tax incentives offered in various countries, which generate significant savings and incorporate other benefits.
- The Government of Spain is investing highly in the country's overall digitalization. The government has planned around USD 720 million to strengthen Artificial Intelligence in the country.
- The Government of France reduced the electricity taxes, which will help to attract investments.
- The UK government has placed a corporate tax of 20%, the lowest amongst G20 countries.
- The Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP) in Switzerland includes a few GDPR adaptations, which will aid in attracting further investments for data centers in the country.
- The French Government offers tax incentives for Research & Development up to 30% and has a limit of USD 97.48 million.
- The Dutch government is undertaking initiatives to bring the country to the forefront of the Western Europe data center construction market. The sales and VAT rate in the country is over 20%.
- The Government of the Netherlands is taking initiatives to increase the country's data center market portfolio and reach. The VAT and sales tax in the country stands above 20%.
- Tax incentives are available in most Western European countries. More tax breaks will be concentrated on less developed countries to attract investment in the Western Europe data center construction market.
Customization Available
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
Facility
- Colocation Data Center
- Hyperscale Data Center
- Enterprise Data Center
Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling
- Liquid-based Cooling
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Netherlands
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Italy
- Spain
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Luxembourg
- Other Western European Countries
Major Vendors
Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- EMICON INNOVATION AND COMFORT
- Enrogen
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- Güntner
- GESAB
- HiRef
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- KOHLER-SDMO
- KyotoCooling
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software (Carrier Global Corporation)
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello Elettronica ( Riello UPS)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Vertiv
- ZIEHL-ABEGG
Prominent Construction Contractors
- AECOM
- AEON Engineering
- ARC:MC
- APL Data Center
- Ariatta
- ARSMAGNA
- Artelia
- Arup
- Atkins
- Basler & Hofmann
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Construction
- Callaghan Engineering
- Cap Ingelec
- Collen
- Deerns
- DPR Construction
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- Ferrovial
- Future-tech
- ICT Facilities
- IDOM
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- JERLAURE
- Kirby Group Engineering
- Linesight
- LPI Group
- M+W Group (EXYTE)
- Mercury
- Metnor Construction
- Nicholas Webb Architects (NWA)
- NORMA Engineering
- Oakmont Construction
- PM Group
- (PQC) Power Quality Control
- Quark
- RED
- Reid Brewin Architects
- Royal HaskoningDHV
- Skanska
- SPIE UK
- Starching
- STO Building Group
- STS Group
- TPF
- TTSP
- Turner & Townsend
- Winthrop Engineering and Contracting
Prominent Data Center Investors
- AtlasEdge
- Aruba
- China Mobile
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CyrusOne
- DATA4
- Digital Realty
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- Equinix
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Microsoft
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Virtus Data centers (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- Yondr
New Entrants
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
