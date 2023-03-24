Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2022-2028: Western European OTT to add $18 Billion in Revenue by 2028

Mar 24, 2023, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $45 billion in 2028; up from the $27 billion recorded in 2022. The UK will account for $10 billion in 2028, with Germany at $8 billion and France $7 billion. From the $18 billion additional revenues, the UK will contribute $3.6 billion, Germany $3.6 billion and France $2.3 billion.
AVOD will grow faster than SVOD. AVOD revenues will increase by $10 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion. SVOD revenues will total $24 billion by 2028 - up from $17 billion in 2022.
Country Coverage includes:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Portugal
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- UK
Key Topics Covered:
Published in March 2023, this 146-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes.
The report comes in two parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 90-page PDF document.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.
Companies Mentioned
- All 4
- Amazon
- Apple TV+
- Atresmedia
- Atresplayer Prem
- Blue+
- Britbox
- C More
- Discovery+
- Disney+
- France Television
- Giga
- HBO
- ITV
- ITVX
- Joyn
- M6
- Magenta TV App
- Mediaset Infinity
- MiTele Plus
- Movies & Series
- Movistar+ Lite
- MTV
- MyCanal
- Netflix
- NL Ziet
- NOS Play
- Now/Sky
- NPO
- OCS
- Play Suisse
- Paramount+
- Premium Plus
- Proximus
- RAI
- RTL+
- RTP
- Ruutu+
- RTVE
- Salto
- Sky Now TV
- Sky Showtime
- Sky Ticket
- Sky X
- SkyShowtime
- SIC
- Streamz
- Talpa
- TF1
- TIMVision
- TVI
- TV2 Play
- Viacom/My5/Pluto
- Viafree
- Viaplay
- Videoland
- VTM Go
- Ziggo
