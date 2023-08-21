Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Analysis/Opportunities Report 2023-2027: Germany's Market Thrives Amid Challenges, Eye Protection Dominates the Overall Market

21 Aug, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, above-the-neck PPE generated revenue of €665.0 million. Eye Protection, the largest above-the-neck PPE product segment is set to witness a high CAGR of 2.8% between 2022 and 2027.
In addition to the growing demand for lightweight and comfortable products, the push for PPE products made from sustainable products and processes will ensure high growth rates across segments.
The expanding size of the aging population for prescription safety eyewear will boost demand for prescription safety eyewear. Manufacturing will remain the largest end-user industry in Western Europe for above-the-neck PPE. Reshoring activities, coupled with the resurgent growth of the automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, will drive demand for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe.
Germany, the largest market for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe, will see high growth until 2027. The demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE will be the top driver in this country. The looming recession and the growing competitive intensity are likely to increase the pricing pressure across product segments.
Higher penetration of private labels will further lower revenue growth for above-the-neck PPE in the region. In 3 to 5 years, the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage. The push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and initiatives, and growing end-use requirements will ensure that sustainability gains greater traction.
Growth Opportunities
- Sustainability
- Personalization/Customization
- Connected Hearing Protection PPE
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Western European Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- End-user Industries Covered
- Segmentation
- Geographical Scope
- Key Competitors
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Industry Trends
- Sustainability Trends
- Ageing Workforce in Western Europe
- Private Labels
- M&As
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Head Protection PPE
- Growth Metrics
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment
- Pricing Trend
- Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Forecast Analysis by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Hard Hats
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Hard Hats
- Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Hard Hats
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Eye Protection PPE
- Growth Metrics
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Pricing Trend
- Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Forecast Analysis by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear
- Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear
- Competitive Environment, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear
- Revenue Share, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear
- Revenue Share Analysis, Nonprescription Safety Eyewear
- Competitive Environment, Prescription Safety Eyewear
- Revenue Share, Prescription Safety Eyewear
- Revenue Share Analysis, Prescription Safety Eyewear
- Competitive Environment, Laser Safety Eyewear
- Revenue Share, Laser Safety Eyewear
- Revenue Share Analysis, Laser Safety Eyewear
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Face Protection PPE
- Growth Metrics
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment
- Pricing Trend
- Unit Shipment and Price Analysis by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Forecast Analysis by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Face Shields
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Face Shields
- Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Face Shields
- Competitive Environment, Face Shields
- Revenue Share, Face Shields
- Revenue Share Analysis, Face Shields
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Welding Helmets
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Welding Helmets
- Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Welding Helmets
- Competitive Environment, Welding Helmets
- Revenue Share, Welding Helmets
- Revenue Share Analysis, Welding Helmets
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hearing Protection PPE
- Growth Metrics
- Regulatory Guidelines
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Segment
- Forecast Analysis
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Segment
- Pricing Trend
- Unit Shipment and Pricing Analysis by Product Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country/Region
- Forecast Analysis by Country/Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earplugs & Ear Bands
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earplugs & Ear Bands
- Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Earplugs and Ear Bands
- Competitive Environment, Earplugs and Ear Bands
- Revenue Share, Earplugs & Ear Bands
- Revenue Share Analysis, Earplugs & Ear Bands
- Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earmuffs
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Subsegment, Earmuffs
- Forecast Analysis by Product Subsegment, Earmuffs
- Revenue Forecast by Subsegment, Electronic Earmuffs
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Subsegment, Electronic Earmuffs
- Product Analysis, Electronic Earmuffs
- Competitive Environment, Earmuffs
- Revenue Share, Earmuffs
- Revenue Share Analysis, Earmuffs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2g2pss
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article