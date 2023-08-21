Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Analysis/Opportunities Report 2023-2027: Germany's Market Thrives Amid Challenges, Eye Protection Dominates the Overall Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Above-the-Neck PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, above-the-neck PPE generated revenue of €665.0 million. Eye Protection, the largest above-the-neck PPE product segment is set to witness a high CAGR of 2.8% between 2022 and 2027.

In addition to the growing demand for lightweight and comfortable products, the push for PPE products made from sustainable products and processes will ensure high growth rates across segments.

The expanding size of the aging population for prescription safety eyewear will boost demand for prescription safety eyewear. Manufacturing will remain the largest end-user industry in Western Europe for above-the-neck PPE. Reshoring activities, coupled with the resurgent growth of the automotive, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, will drive demand for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe.

Germany, the largest market for above-the-neck PPE in Western Europe, will see high growth until 2027. The demand for lightweight, sporty/stylish, and comfortable PPE will be the top driver in this country. The looming recession and the growing competitive intensity are likely to increase the pricing pressure across product segments.

Higher penetration of private labels will further lower revenue growth for above-the-neck PPE in the region. In 3 to 5 years, the demand for PPE developed from sustainable raw materials and processes will take center stage. The push from safety regulatory bodies, government incentives and initiatives, and growing end-use requirements will ensure that sustainability gains greater traction.

