Western European Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics Market to 2021

The "Western European Cardiac Troponin Diagnostics Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cardiac troponins have now become the gold standard for early diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction, making them indispensable for clinical diagnosis of Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). Cardiac troponins play a key role in minimizing hospital stays and reducing admission rate which are the biggest contributors to overall healthcare expenditure.
For example, in Europe and the US, the total cost of heart failure associated health expenditure is valued at $100 billion, of which 70% is due to hospitalization. ECG can detect only one-thirds of patients with persistent ST-segment elevation (STEMI), whereas cardiac troponins can distinguish patients without ST-segment elevation (NSTEACS or non-ST segment elevation ACS) who require a conservative unstable angina (UA) or early-invasive approach (NSTEMI).The advent of new biomarkers (e.g., H-FABP) over high-sensitivity troponins, or in combination, is currently explored for clinical utility and cost-effectiveness.
Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) remain the leading cause of mortality and a major cause of morbidity in Europe. The WEU cardiac diagnostic market is a high-value market, with a consistent increase in demand due to regulatory changes that are set to impact the cardiac diagnostics market across Europe. The objective of this research is to establish an understanding in the segment of cardiac biomarker troponin used for the diagnosis of acute myocardial Infarction. The research covers the revenue generated by the use of cardiac troponin tests for diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction.
Physicians are demanding a more accurate test which could reduce the burden in the healthcare settings. For patients under acute critical conditions (e.g., myocardial infarction), fast results and quick diagnosis are required. Rising prevalence of MI and increasing morbidity in the region will fuel the growth of diagnostic testings. Moreover, demands from physicians for more accurate and sensitive results will push researchers and investments for the diagnosis of MI.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Companies to Watch
2. Market Overview
- Market Background
- Cardiac Diagnostics in Western Europe-An Overview
- Testing Procedure
- Cardiac Troponin Test Guidelines
- Cardiac Troponins in Clinical Applications
- High-Sensitive Troponins-Use in Clinical Settings
- Cardiac Troponins in Clinical Applications
- Comparative Analysis of Cardiac Necrosis Markers
- Healthcare Trends of the Future
3. Competitive Playbook
- New Market Opportunities
- Notable Deals and Launches-Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostics
4. Drivers and Restraints
5. Forecasts and Trends
- Forecast Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Share by Country
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Segment
6. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Structure
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity Matrix
- Growth Opportunity 1-Companion Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunity 2-POCT in Cardiac Biomarker Diagnostics
- Growth Opportunity 3-Integrated and Efficient System
- Growth Opportunity 4-Digital Health and Diagnostics Inter-Convergence Model
- Strategic Imperative for the Cardiac Troponins Market
8. Lab-based Test Segment Analysis
9. POCT Segment Analysis
10. The Last Word
11. Appendix
