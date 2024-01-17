Western European Firefighting PPE Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Fire Incidents - Western European Firefighting PPE Market Generated ?506.7 Million in 2023

17 Jan, 2024, 18:30 ET
The Western European firefighting PPE market generated €506.7 million in 2023. Increased incidences of fires year over year and the surge in fire-related fatalities will drive the growth of firefighter PPE such as turnout gear, gloves, boots, SCBA, and helmets, which provide thermal and respiratory protection and protection from injuries resulting from falling debris and particulate contaminants.
Turnout gear is the largest product segment, recording $131.8 million in revenue in 2023 and 26.0% market share in 2022. Stringent regulatory guidelines for fighting structural and wildland fires will drive revenue growth for turnout gear in Western Europe.
Fire helmets fall under the Type A and B subsegments, including half-helmets and jet-style fire helmets, respectively. Fire gloves include textile and leather fire gloves, while fire boots fall under the leather and rubber subsegments. This report does not include YoY subsegment forecasts.
Connected PPE solutions that enhance firefighter safety and performance are poised to register high growth as technology adoption in firefighter PPE takes center stage during the forecast period. Demand for PPE that is lightweight, easily decontaminated, and easy to put on and take off will be the primary growth driver for firefighter PPE in the region.
The firefighter PPE market in Western Europe is highly competitive, with several regional and global manufacturers participating in the lucrative market. M&A activities in the industry are expected to offer a higher reach and enhance product and service offering portfolios of acquirers (PPE manufacturers).
Revenue forecasts consider the macroeconomic outlook for each region in Western Europe. Countries with stable GDP growth rates are likely to see fewer fluctuations in spending on public services such as firefighting. Price growth dynamics are considered for each firefighter PPE segment and region.
Replacement rates vary across product segments as well as volunteer and career firefighters. The focus on maintenance services will likely extend the life cycle of firefighter PPE products. Revenue forecast numbers account for the possibility of longer product life cycles.
Public spending on firefighter services varies across Western European nations. France, Germany, the UK and Ireland, and Scandinavian countries spend the most on public services. Revenue forecast numbers account for the varying levels of public spending and investments in firefighter PPE.
Western European nations such as Alpine, Benelux, Germany, and France also have a high number of volunteer firefighters. The forecasts assume differing growth rates for volunteer and career firefighters.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence and Connected Firefighter PPE
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Firefighter PPE Service Offerings
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Key Findings
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Industry Definitions
- Growth Metrics
- Key Competitors
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Career and Volunteer Firefighters
- Firefighters by Gender
- Government Spending on Firefighting Services
- Wildland Fire Statistics
- Fire Incident Trends
- Product Trends
- List of Decontamination Service Providers
- Standards and Regulations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Price Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Helmets
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - SCBAs
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Turnout Gear
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Gloves
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fire Boots
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Country
- Percent Revenue and Unit Shipment by Subsegment
- Pricing Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
