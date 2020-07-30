Western European Industrial Protective Clothing Market 2020-2024 - Focus on High-visibility, Heat & Flame, Chemical, Cold & Wet, Antistatic, and Chainsaw Protective Clothing Markets

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Industrial Protective Clothing Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing focus on employee wellness and safety has led to the evolution of the protective clothing market in Western Europe.



Industrial protective clothing is a mature market in Western Europe and encompasses high visibility, heat and flame, chemical, cold and wet, antistatic, and chainsaw protection. The major end-users are the various industries that face potential workplace hazards in their day-to-day operations.

The market is expected to grow according to the growth achieved by end-user industries, and the growth of end-user industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive manufacturing, and construction is expected to be muted because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to industrial lockdowns in the region. However, the market for chemical clothing is buoyed by the high demand for chemical protection from the healthcare industry in Western Europe.

The construction industry's growth has been stalled because of a slowdown in construction activity as a result of the pandemic. This impacts the demand for high-visibility clothing in the region. Heat and flame clothing has witnessed stable growth in the last few years; however, growth is expected to be fragile because of the shutdown of manufacturing in the region for a certain period of time. The antistatic clothing market is buoyed by increasing the growth of medical device and pharmaceutical markets in Western Europe to battle the pandemic. Chainsaw clothing is a niche market serving the forestry industry and arborists.

The market is highly regulated with the EU, EN ISO, and EU Label setting regulations pertaining to the design, usage, and wear and tear of protective clothing. The standards are evolving on a continuous basis, pushing up compliance across industries, and this will lead to higher revenue growth for the protective clothing market.

The market is highly competitive with the presence of both large and small manufacturers in the region. It is further challenged by the presence of distributors that have introduced their own private labels in the market. Branded suppliers are tackling the competition from private labels by providing value-added services to end-users. Such services comprise customization and supply of multifunctional suits to fight multiple potential hazards at one go. For example, flame-resistant suits also include high-visibility properties to tackle potential fire hazards, coupled with low visibility emanating from the smoke.

The protective clothing market is expected to witness increasing consolidation in the future as participants look to broaden their portfolio and market shares.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Definitions

Product Scope

Geographic Scope

Regulatory Overview

Objective and Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Snapshot

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation Discussion

Market Segmentation by Country

Value Chain Analysis

Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Industrial Protective Clothing Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Price Trends

Price Trends Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country

Percent Revenue Forecast by Clothing Type

Revenue Forecast by Clothing Type

Revenue Forecast by Clothing Type Discussion

Company Application Matrix

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Disposable Chemical Coveralls

Growth Opportunity 2 - Robust Growth in Cleanroom Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Products Offering Multi-functionality and Improved Comfort

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. High-visibility Clothing Market

Key Findings

Overview and Introduction

Regulations and Standards

Market Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Price Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

7. Heat and Flame Protective Clothing Market



8. Chemical Protective Clothing Market



9. Cold and Wet Protective Clothing Market



10. Antistatic Protective Clothing Market



11. Chainsaw Protective Clothing Market



12. Germany Protective Clothing Market Breakdown

Germany - Market Overview

- Market Overview Germany - Percent Revenue by Clothing Type

- Percent Revenue by Clothing Type Germany - Competitive Environment

13. France Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



14. UK and Ireland Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



15. Italy Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



16. Benelux Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



17. Iberia Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



18. Alpine Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



19. Scandinavia Protective Clothing Market Breakdown



20. The Last Word

Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bscfx2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

