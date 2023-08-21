Western European Respiratory Protection Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027: PAPRs Propel Growth with Focus on Ergonomic Efficiency

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Respiratory Protection Market, Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western European Respiratory Protection Market generated €722.2 million in revenue in 2022. Stringent regulatory norms and standards as well as post-COVID awareness regarding respiratory disorders will drive the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, disposable respirators accounted for the largest market share due to their cost-efficiency, and because they are used across multiple end-use industries such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and others. Manufacturing accounted for 39.1% of the total revenue share, driven by the automotive, chemical processing, heavy machinery and equipment, textile, material handling, paper and plastics, maintenance, and electrical and electronics industries.

End-user demand for comfortable, good-fit, and technology-integrated respirators is motivating manufacturers to design ergonomically efficient products. PAPRs are some of the most versatile respirators which enable easy technology integration. Moreover, with the increasing awareness about the benefits of PAPRs, and no-fit test requirements for loose-fit PAPRs, it will be the fastest-growing product segment during the forecast period.

Germany accounted for the largest revenue share in the Western European respiratory protection market in 2022. The resurgent growth of end-use industries, a skilled and aware workforce, and higher compliance levels will boost regional growth.

Rental programs for respirators currently implemented by some distributors in Western Europe will be considered a viable option by end-user companies and respiratory protection equipment manufacturers in the coming years in response to economic uncertainties. Furthermore, sustainability will gain traction in the respiratory protection market in the coming years. Companies will leverage technology to reduce carbon emissions across the value chain.

