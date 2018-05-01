Western Gas Announces First-Quarter 2018 Results

Net income (loss) available to limited partners for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $65.9 million, or $0.38 per common unit (diluted), with first-quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $272.1 million and first-quarter 2018 Distributable cash flow(1) of $231.4 million.

WES previously declared a quarterly distribution of $0.935 per unit for the first quarter of 2018. This distribution represented a 2% increase over the prior quarter's distribution and a 7% increase over the first-quarter 2017 distribution. The first-quarter 2018 Coverage ratio(1) of 1.05 times was based on the quarterly distribution of $0.935 per unit.

"Our first quarter results highlight the sustained growth in the DJ and Delaware Basins," said Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Fink. "We and Anadarko continue to execute the largest midstream capital program in our history, and I am pleased to report that the program remains on schedule. We continue to anticipate a significant acceleration of Delaware Basin volumes during the second half of this year."

The Partnership also announced that it has secured the right to participate in two long haul crude pipelines from the Permian Basin: a 20% interest in Enterprise's Midland-to-Sealy pipeline and up to a 15% interest in Plains' Cactus II pipeline from West Texas to Corpus Christi.

(1) Please see the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures and calculation of the Coverage ratio.

"These projects are outstanding business opportunities given our outlook for Permian Basin oil production relative to takeaway capacity," said Mr. Fink. "We are updating our 2018 outlook for capital expenditures, including equity investments, to a range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion to reflect our expected participation in these projects. Furthermore, we expect to fund our capital program without accessing the equity capital markets while maintaining investment grade credit metrics."

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural gas assets for the first quarter of 2018 averaged 3.6 Bcf/d, which was 5% above the prior quarter and 8% below the first quarter of 2017. Total throughput for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets for the first quarter of 2018 averaged 258 MBbls/d, which was 8% above the prior quarter and 53% above the first quarter of 2017, primarily due to throughput from the DBM water systems, which commenced operation during the second quarter of 2017.

Capital expenditures attributable to WES, including equity investments but excluding acquisitions, totaled $298.2 million on a cash basis and $323.4 million on an accrual basis during the first quarter of 2018, with maintenance capital expenditures on a cash basis of $16.4 million.

WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS, LP

WGP indirectly owns the entire general partner interest in WES, 100% of the incentive distribution rights in WES and 50,132,046 WES common units. Net income (loss) available to limited partners for 2018 totaled $101.0 million, or $0.46 per common unit (diluted).

WGP previously declared a quarterly distribution of $0.56875 per unit for the first quarter of 2018. This distribution represented a 4% increase over the prior quarter's distribution and a 16% increase over the first-quarter 2017 distribution. WGP received distributions from WES of $125.3 million attributable to the first quarter of 2018 and will pay $124.5 million in distributions for the same period.

Western Gas Partners, LP ("WES") is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party producers and customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its producer customers under certain of its contracts.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP ("WGP") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own the following types of interests in WES: (i) the general partner interest and all of the incentive distribution rights in WES, both owned through WGP's 100% ownership of WES's general partner, and (ii) a significant limited partner interest in WES.

For more information about Western Gas Partners, LP and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, please visit www.westerngas.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES and WGP's management believes that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include the ability to meet financial guidance or distribution growth expectations; the ability to safely and efficiently operate WES's assets; the supply of, demand for, and price of oil, natural gas, NGLs and related products or services; the ability to meet projected in-service dates for capital growth projects; construction costs or capital expenditures exceeding estimated or budgeted costs or expenditures; and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of WES's and WGP's most recent Forms 10-K and Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in their other public filings and press releases. Western Gas Partners, LP and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Western Gas Partners, LP Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Below are reconciliations of (i) net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP (GAAP) to WES's Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP ("Adjusted EBITDA") (non-GAAP), and (iii) operating income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin, and Coverage ratio are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing its ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures and make distributions. Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin and Coverage ratio, as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Distributable cash flow, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross margin and Coverage ratio should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as operating income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities.

Western Gas Partners, LP Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

Distributable Cash Flow

WES defines Distributable cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA, plus interest income and the net settlement amounts from the sale and/or purchase of natural gas, condensate and NGLs under WES's commodity price swap agreements to the extent such amounts are not recognized as Adjusted EBITDA, less Service revenues – fee based recognized in Adjusted EBITDA (less than) in excess of customer billings, net cash paid (or to be paid) for interest expense (including amortization of deferred debt issuance costs originally paid in cash, offset by non-cash capitalized interest), maintenance capital expenditures, Series A Preferred unit distributions and income taxes.





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands except Coverage ratio

2018

2017 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP to Distributable cash flow and calculation of the Coverage ratio







Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 149,363

$ 101,889 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

28,954

22,567 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

2,152

1,246 Non-cash settled interest expense, net (1)

—

71 Income tax (benefit) expense

1,502

3,552 Depreciation and amortization (2)

76,116

69,049 Impairments

148

164,742 Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

14,282

12,297 Other expense (2)

143

45 Less:







Recognized Service revenues – fee based (less than) in excess of customer billings

(494)

— Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

116

119,487 Equity income, net – affiliates

20,424

19,461 Cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures (2)

16,434

11,122 Capitalized interest

4,054

816 Cash paid for (reimbursement of) income taxes

(87)

189 Series A Preferred unit distributions

—

7,453 Other income (2)

777

427 Distributable cash flow

$ 231,436

$ 216,503 Distributions declared (3)







Limited partners – common units

$ 142,683



General partner

78,450



Total

$ 221,133



Coverage ratio

1.05 x





(1) Includes amounts related to the Deferred purchase price obligation - Anadarko. (2) Includes WES's 75% share of depreciation and amortization; other expense; cash paid for maintenance capital expenditures; and other income attributable to Chipeta. (3) Reflects cash distributions of $0.935 per unit declared for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Western Gas Partners, LP Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP, plus distributions from equity investments, non-cash equity-based compensation expense, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairments, and other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, income from equity investments, interest income, income tax benefit, and other income.





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands

2018

2017 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP







Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 149,363

$ 101,889 Add:







Distributions from equity investments

28,954

22,567 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

2,152

1,246 Interest expense

39,283

35,504 Income tax expense

1,502

3,552 Depreciation and amortization (1)

76,116

69,049 Impairments

148

164,742 Other expense (1)

143

45 Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

116

119,487 Equity income, net – affiliates

20,424

19,461 Interest income – affiliates

4,225

4,225 Other income (1)

777

427 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 272,119

$ 254,994 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 241,596

$ 192,616 Interest (income) expense, net

35,058

31,279 Uncontributed cash-based compensation awards

589

37 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net

(1,378)

(1,101) Current income tax (benefit) expense

171

424 Other (income) expense, net

(782)

(430) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

8,013

3,453 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

28,648

1,513 Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net

(27,075)

29,940 Other items, net

(9,015)

15 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3,706)

(2,752) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 272,119

$ 254,994 Cash flow information of Western Gas Partners, LP







Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 241,596

$ 192,616 Net cash used in investing activities

(294,168)

(252,434) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

495,184

(175,797)





(1) Includes WES's 75% share of depreciation and amortization; other expense; and other income attributable to Chipeta.

Western Gas Partners, LP Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, continued

Adjusted Gross Margin Attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

WES defines Adjusted gross margin as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owner's proportionate share of revenue and cost of product.





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands

2018

2017 Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP







Operating income (loss)

$ 188,126



$ 138,392

Add:







Distributions from equity investments

28,954



22,567

Operation and maintenance

88,279



73,760

General and administrative

14,132



12,659

Property and other taxes

12,382



12,294

Depreciation and amortization

76,842



69,702

Impairments

148



164,742

Less:







Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

116



119,487

Proceeds from business interruption insurance claims

—



5,767

Equity income, net – affiliates

20,424



19,461

Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues

15,453



13,969

Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interest

4,324



3,876

Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 368,546



$ 331,556

Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP for natural gas assets

$ 325,872



$ 301,505

Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets

42,674



30,051



Western Gas Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands except per-unit amounts

2018

2017 Revenues and other







Service revenues – fee based

$ 338,419



$ 307,814

Service revenues – product based

22,593



—

Product sales

75,937



206,525

Other

219



1,854

Total revenues and other

437,168



516,193

Equity income, net – affiliates

20,424



19,461

Operating expenses







Cost of product

77,799



189,359

Operation and maintenance

88,279



73,760

General and administrative

14,132



12,659

Property and other taxes

12,382



12,294

Depreciation and amortization

76,842



69,702

Impairments

148



164,742

Total operating expenses

269,582



522,516

Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

116



119,487

Proceeds from business interruption insurance claims

—



5,767

Operating income (loss)

188,126



138,392

Interest income – affiliates

4,225



4,225

Interest expense

(39,283)



(35,504)

Other income (expense), net

782



430

Income (loss) before income taxes

153,850



107,543

Income tax (benefit) expense

1,502



3,552

Net income (loss)

152,348



103,991

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

2,985



2,102

Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 149,363



$ 101,889

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss):







Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP

$ 149,363



$ 101,889

Series A Preferred units interest in net (income) loss

—



(28,174)

General partner interest in net (income) loss

(83,439)



(68,162)

Common and Class C limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

$ 65,924



$ 5,553

Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.38



$ 0.01

Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

152,602



134,448



Western Gas Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Current assets

$ 733,247

$ 254,062 Note receivable – Anadarko

260,000

260,000 Net property, plant and equipment

6,063,547

5,730,891 Other assets

1,756,528

1,769,397 Total assets

$ 8,813,322

$ 8,014,350 Current liabilities

$ 477,697

$ 424,333 Long-term debt

4,176,346

3,464,712 Asset retirement obligations

147,082

143,394 Other liabilities

137,349

10,900 Total liabilities

$ 4,938,474

$ 4,043,339 Equity and partners' capital







Common units (152,602,105 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017)

2,842,612

2,950,010 Class C units (13,505,277 and 13,243,883 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017, respectively)

784,105

780,040 General partner units (2,583,068 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017)

185,812

179,232 Noncontrolling interest

62,319

61,729 Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital

$ 8,813,322

$ 8,014,350

Western Gas Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 152,348

$ 103,991 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

76,842

69,702 Impairments

148

164,742 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(116)

(119,487) Change in other items, net

12,374

(26,332) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 241,596

$ 192,616 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (302,297)

$ (125,944) Contributions in aid of construction costs from affiliates

—

1,310 Acquisitions from third parties

—

(155,287) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

8,013

3,453 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

116

34 Proceeds from property insurance claims

—

24,000 Net cash used in investing activities

$ (294,168)

$ (252,434) Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 1,337,525

$ (11) Repayments of debt

(630,000)

— Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(6,684)

1,024 Proceeds from the issuance of common units, net of offering expenses

—

(158) Distributions to unitholders

(216,586)

(185,565) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(3,353)

(3,370) Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko

—

(14) Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

14,282

12,297 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 495,184

$ (175,797) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 442,612

$ (235,615) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

78,814

357,925 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 521,426

$ 122,310

Western Gas Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017 Throughput for natural gas assets (MMcf/d)







Gathering, treating and transportation

816

1,443 Processing

2,755

2,442 Equity investment (1)

152

162 Total throughput for natural gas assets

3,723

4,047 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interest for natural gas assets

96

109 Total throughput attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP for natural gas assets

3,627

3,938 Throughput for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets (MBbls/d)







Gathering, treating, transportation and disposal

124

44 Equity investment (2)

134

125 Total throughput for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets

258

169 Adjusted gross margin per Mcf attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP for natural gas assets (3)

$ 1.00

$ 0.85 Adjusted gross margin per Bbl for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets (4)

1.84

1.98























(1) Represents WES's 14.81% share of average Fort Union throughput and 22% share of average Rendezvous throughput. (2) Represents WES's 10% share of average White Cliffs throughput, WES's 25% share of average Mont Belvieu JV throughput, WES's 20% share of average TEG and TEP throughput, and WES's 33.33% share of average FRP throughput. (3) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP for natural gas assets (total revenues and other for natural gas assets less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product for natural gas assets, plus distributions from WES's equity investments in Fort Union and Rendezvous, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owner's proportionate share of revenue and cost of product), divided by total throughput (MMcf/d) attributable to Western Gas Partners, LP for natural gas assets. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted gross margin for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets (total revenues and other for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets, and plus distributions from WES's equity investments in White Cliffs, the Mont Belvieu JV, TEG, TEP and FRP), divided by total throughput (MBbls/d) for crude oil, NGL and produced water assets.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP CALCULATION OF CASH AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (Unaudited)

thousands except per-unit amount and Coverage ratio

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 Distributions declared by Western Gas Partners, LP:



General partner interest

$ 3,681 Incentive distribution rights

74,770 Common units held by WGP

46,873 Less:



Public company general and administrative expense

832 Interest expense

1,063 Cash available for distribution

$ 123,429 Declared distribution per common unit

$ 0.56875 Distributions declared by Western Gas Equity Partners, LP

$ 124,518 Coverage ratio

0.99x

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands except per-unit amounts

2018

2017 Revenues and other







Service revenues – fee based

$ 338,419

$ 307,814 Service revenues – product based

22,593

— Product sales

75,937

206,525 Other

219

1,854 Total revenues and other

437,168

516,193 Equity income, net – affiliates

20,424

19,461 Operating expenses







Cost of product

77,799

189,359 Operation and maintenance

88,279

73,760 General and administrative

14,964

13,476 Property and other taxes

12,382

12,294 Depreciation and amortization

76,842

69,702 Impairments

148

164,742 Total operating expenses

270,414

523,333 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net

116

119,487 Proceeds from business interruption insurance claims

—

5,767 Operating income (loss)

187,294

137,575 Interest income – affiliates

4,225

4,225 Interest expense

(40,346)

(36,033) Other income (expense), net

817

446 Income (loss) before income taxes

151,990

106,213 Income tax (benefit) expense

1,502

3,552 Net income (loss)

150,488

102,661 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

49,483

26,721 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Gas Equity Partners, LP

$ 101,005

$ 75,940 Net income (loss) per common unit – basic and diluted

$ 0.46

$ 0.35 Weighted-average common units outstanding – basic and diluted

218,933

218,929

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

thousands except number of units

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Current assets

$ 735,818

$ 255,210 Note receivable – Anadarko

260,000

260,000 Net property, plant and equipment

6,063,547

5,730,891 Other assets

1,756,528

1,770,210 Total assets

$ 8,815,893

$ 8,016,311 Current liabilities

$ 506,021

$ 424,426 Long-term debt

4,176,346

3,492,712 Asset retirement obligations

147,082

143,394 Other liabilities

137,349

10,900 Total liabilities

$ 4,966,798

$ 4,071,432 Equity and partners' capital







Common units (218,933,141 units issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018, and December 31, 2017)

$ 1,041,066

$ 1,061,125 Noncontrolling interests

2,808,029

2,883,754 Total liabilities, equity and partners' capital

$ 8,815,893

$ 8,016,311

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31, thousands

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss)

$ 150,488

$ 102,661 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities:







Depreciation and amortization

76,842

69,702 Impairments

148

164,742 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net

(116)

(119,487) Change in other items, net

13,554

(25,945) Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 240,916

$ 191,673 Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

$ (302,297)

$ (125,944) Contributions in aid of construction costs from affiliates

—

1,310 Acquisitions from third parties

—

(155,287) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings – affiliates

8,013

3,453 Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties

116

34 Proceeds from property insurance claims

—

24,000 Net cash used in investing activities

$ (294,168)

$ (252,434) Cash flows from financing activities







Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs

$ 1,337,517

$ (11) Repayments of debt

(630,000)

— Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks

(6,684)

1,024 Proceeds from the issuance of WES common units, net of offering expenses

—

(158) Distributions to WGP unitholders

(120,140)

(101,254) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner

(3,353)

(3,370) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owners of WES

(94,272)

(84,172) Net contributions from (distributions to) Anadarko

—

(14) Above-market component of swap agreements with Anadarko

14,282

12,297 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 497,350

$ (175,658) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 444,098

$ (236,419) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

79,588

359,072 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 523,686

$ 122,653

