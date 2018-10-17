Western Gas Announces Simplification Transaction And Strategic Acquisition

The WES incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") and general partner units will be eliminated.

The Transactions are expected to be approximately 10% to 20% accretive to both WES's and WGP's estimated distributable cash flow per unit each year from 2019 to 2021.

Public WES unitholders will receive 1.525 WGP common units for each WES common unit in a tax-free exchange, which represents a 7.6% premium to WES's closing price on November 7, 2018 .

exchange, which represents a 7.6% premium to WES's closing price on . WES and WGP will become a single publicly-traded partnership, with a significantly larger public float and increased expected trading liquidity.

The Acquisition is an immediately accretive transaction of high-growth, complementary assets in the Delaware and DJ Basins at ~9.5x 2019 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA 1 of approximately $420 million , which includes $40 million of incremental general and administrative expenses to be assumed post-closing.

and DJ Basins at ~9.5x 2019 forecasted Adjusted EBITDA of approximately , which includes of incremental general and administrative expenses to be assumed post-closing. The Acquisition will be financed 50% with cash and 50% with equity issued to APC.

In 2019, WGP unitholders are expected to experience 6% - 8% distribution growth, while current WES unitholders are expected to experience 1% - 2% distribution growth.

WGP expects to generate no less than 1.2x full-year distribution coverage in 2019 and distribution growth of 6% - 8% in 2020 and 2021 with coverage of over 1.3x.

WES believes it will retain its current ratings and outlooks with all three major ratings agencies.

Subject to WES unitholder approval, the Transactions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

"The transactions we announced today will transform the Western Gas franchise, and put it on a new, stronger footing for continued success in the future. We have executed these transactions at a time when we are realizing strong organic cash flow growth and expanding distribution coverage," said Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Fink. "This step serves to strengthen our already considerable competitive advantages via a lower cost of equity and a clean, simple capital structure. We are delighted to have been able to structure a transaction in which we expect all unitholders will realize annual distribution growth in 2019, as well as an enhanced long-term distribution growth profile."

Simplification Transaction Details

Under the terms of the Agreement, the public unitholders of WES will receive 1.525 units of WGP per WES unit owned. This represents a 7.6% premium to WES's closing price on November 7, 2018. The WES common units currently owned by Anadarko, including the Class C units, will be converted into WGP common units at closing at the same exchange ratio. In addition, the WES IDRs and general partner units will be exchanged for newly issued WES common units.

The Simplification Transaction will not be taxable to either WES or WGP unitholders and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to the approval of holders of a majority of the WES common units, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

The WGP Special Committee, consisting of directors not associated with management or APC, evaluated the Transactions on behalf of the public unitholders and the WGP Board of Directors. The WGP Special Committee unanimously recommended approval of the Transactions to the Board of Directors of WGP. The WES Special Committee, consisting of directors not associated with management or APC, evaluated the Transactions on behalf of the WES Board of Directors and the public unitholders and also unanimously recommended approval of the Transactions to the WES Board of Directors. The Transactions were unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each of WGP, WES and APC.

Acquired Asset Overview2

~95% of forecasted 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of the acquired assets is expected to be generated from the Delaware and DJ Basins

of the acquired assets is expected to be generated from the and DJ Basins ~530 miles of crude oil gathering and ~190 MBbls/d of stabilization in the Delaware Basin

Basin ~620 miles of produced water gathering and 505 MBbls/d of disposal in the Delaware Basin

Basin 50% non-operated equity interest in each of two Delaware Basin gas processing plants with 325 MMcf/d of gross capacity

Basin gas processing plants with 325 MMcf/d of gross capacity ~280 miles of crude oil gathering and ~155 MBbls/d of stabilization in the DJ Basin

290 MMcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in the DJ Basin

20% non-operated equity interest in Saddlehorn Pipeline

15% non-operated equity interest in Panola Pipeline

On a pro forma basis, WGP's portfolio will be highly focused on the Delaware and DJ Basins, which WGP forecasts will generate 40% and 37%, respectively, of its expected 2019 Adjusted EBITDA1, with an additional 10% generated from investments in long haul transportation and fractionation assets. Additionally, on a run-rate basis, WGP forecasts that 97% of the pro forma portfolio's Adjusted gross margin1 will be generated by long-term, fixed-fee contracts, with approximately 66% of natural gas throughput and approximately 80% of liquids throughput supported by either minimum volumetric commitments with associated deficiency payments or cost of service commitments.

"As a result of this transaction, we are now one of the largest midstream service providers in the U.S. The significantly accretive acquisition of virtually all of Anadarko's midstream assets perfectly complements our Delaware and DJ natural gas infrastructure by adding overlapping oil and produced water gathering and disposal assets," said Chief Operating Officer, Gennifer Kelly. "Our enhanced ability to offer integrated midstream services will provide meaningful additional competitive advantages and economies of scale in each basin."

Financing, Balance Sheet, and Pro Forma Equity Capitalization

To fund the cash consideration of the Acquisition, WES has received an underwritten commitment for a $2.0 billion senior unsecured term loan facility (the "Term Loan"), which will close concurrently with the closing of the Transactions. The $2.008 billion of WES units issued to APC as part of the Acquisition consideration will be issued at a price of $43.87 per unit, which is based on the 30 day VWAP as of November 6, 2018. A portion of such common units will not convert into WGP common units in order for APC to maintain a 2% interest in WES. The remainder will convert into WGP common units at a ratio of 1.4056 to 1 (which represents no premium to the 30 day VWAPs for WES and WGP as of November 6, 2018). After giving effect to the Transactions, WGP estimates that there will be approximately 453 million common units outstanding, and APC will own approximately 55.5% of WGP. The public float of WGP will be more than 4x greater than its current public float of approximately 49 million units.

WES believes that it will maintain its current ratings and outlooks with all three major ratings agencies. The pro-forma leverage ratio at the end of 2019 is expected to be between 4.0x to 4.25x and return to a range of 3.5x to 4.0x in 2020 without the need for future equity issuance.

2019 Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA 1 between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion

between and Total capital expenditures between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion , including equity investments and assuming the future exercise of the option for a 30% interest in Red Bluff Express pipeline for approximately $110 million

and , including equity investments and assuming the future exercise of the option for a 30% interest in Red Bluff Express pipeline for approximately Total maintenance capital between $110 million and $120 million

and Distribution coverage ratio of at least 1.2x including the impact of the Class C unit conversion

WGP expects that WES's existing unitholders will receive a 2019 full-year distribution that is 1% to 2% higher than its estimated 2018 full-year distribution of $3.83 per unit. Additionally, WGP expects that its current unitholders will receive a 2019 full-year distribution that is 6% to 8% higher than its estimated 2018 full-year distribution of $2.36 per unit. In 2020 and 2021, WGP expects that the pro forma portfolio will be capable of continuing to grow distributions annually by 6% to 8% while generating distribution coverage of over 1.3x with expanding distribution coverage in each year. Furthermore, given its significantly increased overall scale and focus on key basins, WGP announced that following the close of the Transactions it will begin providing quarterly disclosure of: (i) DJ and Delaware Basin volumes and (ii) produced water gathering and disposal volumes separately from crude oil and NGL volumes.

"Our outlook reflects the combination of an immediately accretive acquisition with an organic portfolio that was already projected to generate over 20% Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2019," said Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Casas. "We believe the resulting portfolio will continue to generate healthy cash flow growth and distribution coverage, thus enabling us to execute our capital plan without the need for equity financing."

Advisors



Barclays Capital Inc. acted as financial and structuring advisor to the APC and WES management teams. Citi and Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. acted as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to the Special Committee of WGP. Lazard Freres & Co. LLC and Bracewell LLP acted as financial and legal advisors, respectively, to the Special Committee of WES. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisor to the APC Board of Directors. Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. served as transaction counsel to Anadarko, WES and WGP.

Conference Call & Presentation



WES and WGP will host a joint conference call on November 8, 2018, at 7:30 a.m. Central Standard Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss the Transactions discussed above. Individuals who would like to participate should dial 866-692-8319 (Domestic) or 469-473-3852 (International) approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time, and enter participant access code 9735588. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the WES and WGP website, www.westerngas.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

About Western Gas



WES is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party producers and customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

WGP is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own the following types of interests in WES: (i) the general partner interest and all of the incentive distribution rights in WES, both owned through WGP's 100% ownership of WES's general partner, and (ii) a significant limited partner interest in WES.

For more information about Western Gas Partners, LP, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, and Western Gas Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westerngas.com.

Western Gas Contacts

Jonathon E. VandenBrand

Director, Investor Relations

jon.vandenbrand@anadarko.com

832.636.6000

Jack Spinks

Manager, Investor Relations

jack.spinks@anadarko.com

832.636.6000

(1) A reconciliation of any forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities and net income, or forecasted Adjusted gross margin to operating income is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably accessible or estimable at this time. (2) System statistics, including mileage and capacities, are as of September 30, 2018.

