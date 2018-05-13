Western Gas Names New Chief Operating Officer

"We are delighted to be able to add a proven leader with over 20 years of energy experience to our executive team," said Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Fink. "Both her operations and safety expertise make her the ideal candidate to help us complete the execution of the largest capital program in our history."

Ms. Kelly is currently Vice President, Midstream and Marketing at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation ("Anadarko"), the sponsor of the Partnerships. Prior to her current positions, Ms. Kelly held a variety of leadership roles within Anadarko including Director of Operations Transformation, Director of Strategic Planning and General Manager of East Texas and North Louisiana as well as a variety of engineering and operations focused positions. She has been with Anadarko, or its predecessor companies, for over 20 years.

Additionally, the Partnerships today announced that Benjamin Fink, President and CEO, will present at the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference, sponsored by the Master Limited Partnership Association, in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 8:25 a.m. EDT. The presentation materials and a link to the webcast presentation will be available at www.westerngas.com.

Western Gas Partners, LP ("WES") is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party producers and customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate under certain of its contracts.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP ("WGP") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own the following types of interests in WES: (i) the general partner interest and all of the incentive distribution rights in WES, both owned through WGP's 100% ownership of WES's general partner, and (ii) a significant limited partner interest in WES.

For more information about Western Gas Partners, LP, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, and Western Gas Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westerngas.com.

Western Gas Contact

Jonathon E. VandenBrand

Director, Investor Relations

jon.vandenbrand@anadarko.com

832.636.6000

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-gas-names-new-chief-operating-officer-300647129.html

SOURCE Western Gas Partners, LP; Western Gas Equity Partners, LP

Related Links

http://www.westerngas.com

