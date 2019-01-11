Western Governors University Expands Partnership with Anthem

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit, online Western Governors University (WGU) announced a new scholarship program with Anthem, Inc., one of the nation's largest health benefits companies. The scholarships will make it possible for Anthem associates to earn an accredited bachelor's degree with minimal costs.

This program expands WGU and Anthem's partnership, which currently enables Anthem associates to offset the cost of completing a graduate degree. Since the program started in 2016, more than 100 associates have graduated from WGU.

"At Anthem we are working to transform the healthcare system and believe that this requires innovation and continuous learning," said Jennifer Hammond, vice president, talent management at Anthem. "We are committed to providing our associates with benefits that go beyond salary and health benefits, to empowering associates to advance their education and career development. To help power that change we are excited about this additional offering to our partnership. By investing in programs like this we believe we can help Anthem associates build for their futures as well as the future of healthcare."

Anthem associates who are awarded a scholarship can earn their degree at roughly no cost, as a result of Anthem's tuition reimbursement benefit paired with WGU's affordable tuition. Anthem offers associates tuition reimbursement up to $5,000 annually through its Education Assistance Program.

"At WGU, we are committed to changing lives through education," said WGU President Scott Pulsipher. "Our academic programs are developed to help our graduates meet evolving workforce competencies. By working with partners like Anthem, we expand educational opportunities for working adults and help address critical talent needs." Each "WGU-Anthem Practically Free Scholarship" for a bachelor's degree is valued at up to $2,600. WGU will award up to 20 scholarships to Anthem associates across the country who enroll in WGU's College of Health Professions, College of Business, or College of Information Technology.

Though multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate's academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.

Associates can learn more at www.wgu.edu/anthem.

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 110,000 students nationwide and has more than 129,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation's leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 21 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today's rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.

Anthem is working to transform health care with trusted and caring solutions. Our health plan companies deliver quality products and services that give their members access to the care they need. With over 73 million people served by its affiliated companies, including nearly 40 million within its family of health plans, Anthem is one of the nation's leading health benefits companies. For more information about Anthem's family of companies, please visit www.antheminc.com/companies.

