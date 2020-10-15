Western Health Advantage Now Accepting Medicare Enrollment Applications

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in over a decade, Western Health Advantage (WHA) is now accepting enrollment applications for two new Medicare Advantage plans available to Medicare beneficiaries, and those new to Medicare, during the annual enrollment period (AEP), starting today.

Western Health Advantage MyCare (HMO) and MyCare Plus (HMO) plans provide prescription drug coverage and vision care, which is not included in Original Medicare. In addition, for a low or zero monthly premium, WHA MyCare and WHA MyCare Plus HMO plans combine value-added benefits such as complimentary fitness membership, assistance in finding care while traveling worldwide, routine wellness exams and alternative care services, as well as over-the-counter quarterly pharmacy allowances.

Western Health Advantage worked closely with our partners, physicians, and hospitals to extend access to quality health care to Medicare-eligible residents in six Northern California counties: Marin, Napa, Sacramento, Solano, Sonoma, and Yolo.

"Before now, our members had to choose other plans when they became Medicare beneficiaries. Now, they can stay with doctors they know and trust, and continue to get reliable, quality care when they need it most," said Garry Maisel, President and CEO of Western Health Advantage. "The support of our founders Dignity Health and NorthBay Healthcare, and our network of exceptional doctors and hospitals, allows us to extend coverage to Medicare beneficiaries who may need more than what Original Medicare can offer," he added.

Dignity Health, a partner with Western Health Advantage, sees the launch of MyCare and MyCare Plus HMO plans as yet another example of WHA expanding on plans, benefits and services it has offered for years to its growing membership.

"Dignity Health appreciates Western Health Advantage's tireless efforts to continually provide innovative solutions for patients within our communities," said Laurie Harting, Greater Sacramento Division President & CEO for Dignity Health. "This expansion of services will have a tremendous impact on the health and wellness of the patients we serve."

Western Health Advantage makes it easy for Medicare beneficiaries to understand Medicare, compare Western Health Advantage's Medicare plan benefits, and make the right choice for their medical needs through free online Medicare seminars, co-hosted by Dignity Health and other medical group partners. Anyone can register online at choosewha.com/Medicare, or by calling, 888.992-7494 (711 TTY).

Medicare-eligible consumers may enroll in Western Health Advantage MyCare (HMO) or WHA MyCare Plus (HMO) plans during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which begins October 15 and continues through December 7, 2020, with coverage that is effective January 1, 2021.

Founded by leading health care systems Dignity Health and NorthBay Healthcare, Western Health Advantage extends health care access for its members through a wide network of exceptional doctors and hospitals, including Hill Physicians Medical Group, Dignity Health's Mercy Medical Group and Woodland Clinic, Meritage Medical Network, NorthBay Healthcare and St. Joseph Health Medical Network.

About Western Health Advantage

Western Health Advantage was founded by doctors to address the health care industry's evolving patient needs within an increasingly complex health care system. For nearly 25 years, Western Health Advantage has been recognized for providing access to quality, affordable health care to more than 105,000 members across Northern CA. A nonprofit HMO plan headquartered in Sacramento, Western Health Advantage's community-based mission is to have 90% of every dollar go back into providing patient care. For more information on Western Health Advantage, visit westernhealth.com.

For more information, contact:

Rick Heron, Chief Experience Officer

916.614.6009

[email protected]

SOURCE Western Health Advantage

Related Links

https://www.westernhealth.com

