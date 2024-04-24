Western Illinois University Selects Regent Award Suite

New solution modernizes financial aid management and complies with FAFSA Simplification

FREDERICK, Md., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, a leader in SaaS-based financial aid and scholarship management solutions, announced today that Western Illinois University (WIU) selected the Regent Award Suite. The new financial aid management (FAM) solution will modernize and automate financial aid management for the university while also providing the capabilities needed to comply with FAFSA Simplification.

For decades, Western Illinois University, a public university serving over 7,000 students, relied on a homegrown financial aid management system. But when the Department of Education announced FAFSA Simplification, the university knew it would be difficult to comply using their homegrown system. Changes to ISIR data transfer protocols and security measures required significant updates to their existing system, which not only increased workload but also exposed the university to risk if the changes went awry.

After an extensive RFP and evaluation process, WIU selected the Regent Award Suite and began implementation immediately. Time was of the essence, and the Regent Education team rose to the challenge.

"We've had our homegrown system since the 1980s, so this is all new to us," said Bobbi Smith, Director of Financial Aid, WIU. "The [Regent Education] team worked with us and walked beside us to configure the new system. They've been very responsive and supportive along the way."

In addition to enabling WIU to comply with FAFSA Simplification, the Regent Award Suite is also providing modern capabilities, such as electronic forms and behind-the-scenes automation that were absent in their homegrown system. These capabilities are not only reducing manual work for staff but are also delivering the intuitive, efficient experiences today's students expect.

"Instead of spending time doing manual manipulation of loans and adjustments, staff can reinvest their time in financial literacy, default prevention programs, and student outreach, areas where there is a void right now because of limited resources," said Smith.

"We are proud to partner with Western Illinois University on their journey to modernize financial aid management and comply with FAFSA Simplification," said Jim Hermens, CEO, Regent Education. "Regent Education and WIU share a commitment to excellence, and we're here to support WIU every step of the way."

About Western Illinois University

WIU is a highly-ranked public university located in western Illinois, with two campuses: the traditional, residential main campus in Macomb, IL, and a non-residential, metropolitan campus in Moline, IL. WIU offers 61 undergraduate majors and 41 graduate degrees that are known for innovative teaching, student-driven research, hands-on learning opportunities and career success after graduation. Western is committed to providing an affordable education through scholarship and cost-guarantee programs, with access to global and interdisciplinary opportunities led by award-winning faculty and staff. Learn more at wiu.edu.

About Regent Education

Regent Education enables colleges and universities to simplify and automate the management of the most complex financial aid scenarios, maximize institutional scholarship dollars, eliminate enrollment barriers, and exceed enrollment goals. With a sole focus on financial aid, Regent Education delivers a holistic suite of SIS-agnostic, cloud-based solutions designed to meet an institution's scholarship and financial aid needs across all enrollment and educational models. Learn more at www.regenteducation.com.

