Western Industries Plastic Products Names Gage Hotchkiss Chief Financial Officer

WINFIELD, Kan., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Industries Plastic Products LLC ("Western"), a niche technical manufacturer of large blow-molded products, announced today the appointment of Gage Hotchkiss, a cross functional finance executive with global experience, as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hotchkiss most recently served with Alpha Guardian as Director Manufacturing FP&A and prior to that he was with Sensata Technologies for two years as Director of Finance. From 2006 to 2016 he served in a series of senior finance roles with CoActive Technologies, a private equity backed manufacturer of interface technology products, most recently as Controller. He is a graduate of the State University of New York.

Rick Haueter, Chief Executive Officer of Western, commented on the appointment: "We are pleased to have Gage join Western's senior management as we continue to build the company for long term success. Gage has significant experience with manufacturing companies in the U.S. and internationally that have the support of private equity investors. He has strong cross-functional expertise, combining a strong financial background matched with critical operational experience and his long career supporting companies like ours will prove instrumental as we further build our capabilities."

Western was acquired by Littlejohn Capital in March.

About Western Industries Plastic Products

With over 30 years of rich history, Western has grown to become an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of premium blow molded finished products and components for a variety of end markets and offers one of North America's largest selection of large head capacity machinery. The company's end markets include the industrial, furniture, sports and leisure, transportation, and lawn and garden sectors and its products are shipped worldwide. Founded in 1987, Western is headquartered in Winfield, Kansas. Visit www.westernind.com.

