Western-Korean Fusion F&B Brand ARIH Launches Exclusively at Walmart U.S.

Paldo and hy Begin Full-Scale U.S. Sales of 'Modern Balanced Food,' Created in Collaboration with BTS

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean food companies Paldo and hy announced the official launch of their new Western-Korean fusion F&B brand ARIH, developed in collaboration with BTS. ARIH products will be exclusively available at Walmart stores today across the United States and on walmart.com. Distribution within the U.S. will be handled by HYH, a joint venture established to support Paldo and hy's global market expansion.

Beginning on the 24th, ARIH products will be available in Walmart stores across the U.S. nationwide, as well as on walmart.com, with one-hour express delivery services offered nationally while supplies last.

Launching a new brand of this scale is unprecedented in the F&B sector and symbolically demonstrates the value of ARIH's position as a next-generation global F&B brand.

As the world's largest retail platform, Walmart goes beyond being a simple retail channel, leading global consumer trends. In addition, its strong online and offline network allows for rapid expansion of consumer touchpoints, making it an optimal entry point for ARIH's large-scale market expansion. HYH plans to expand distribution to additional major global markets, following ARIH's U.S. launch.

Created with BTS: The Story Behind ARIH

ARIH connects the in-between spaces of familiar everyday life and new experiences, combining East and West, taste and health, tradition and trends to propose a new food and beverage experience.

The brand name ARIH combines "ARI," a Korean word meaning "fine" and "beautiful,"and the letter H representing harmony, happiness, and health.

ARIH was developed in close collaboration with BTS from the planning stage. The artists' opinions were incorporated into the brand name, flavors, and package design. The brand concept of "balance, happiness, and health in everyday life" was also derived based on shared values between ARIH and BTS.

Main Products: Restoring Balance Without Adding Stimulation

ARIH is part of a new category called "Modern Balanced Food," aiming to deliver satisfaction, vitality, and recovery through food and beverages, aligned with modern lifestyles.

# Modern Noodle

Modern Noodle is a new concept of noodles redefining traditional instant ramen, allowing consumers to enjoy restaurant-quality dishes in a convenient format.

The new product line consists of stir-fried noodles, launching in a total of 7 flavors and 14 SKUs (7 pouch types and 7 cup types).

They feature "liquid soup" technology, developed through Paldo's technical expertise and fettuccine-style noodles designed to absorb rich sauces. The noodles are formulated with an ideal blend to achieve the texture of fresh pasta, while shortened noodle lengths are optimized for fork-based dining to align with global eating preferences.

Each product combines Korean culinary foundations with global ingredients to appeal to international tastes.

"Gochujang Butter" and "Soy Sauce Butter" create a smooth flavor by combining traditional Korean sauces with butter, while "Vongole" enhances umami with garlic and clams. "Truffle Bulgogi" harmonizes savory bulgogi with the distinctive aroma of truffle, and "Pepper Rabokki" reinterprets a classic Korean street food. In addition, two types of "Seaweed Stir-Fried Noodles," Original and Spicy, are also available.

# Postbiotic Energy Drink

Postbiotic Energy Drink is a beverage designed to increase vitality in daily life. It is a clean energy drink developed to deliver natural energy without excessive stimulation, developed through over three years of research.

The energy drink comes in a total of 7 varieties, offering refreshing fruit-based flavors with a clean finish. It contains two types of natural caffeine, making it suitable for consumption before physical activities such as exercise.

This zero-sugar product contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

It is also formulated with four types of fermented traditional ingredients—rice embryo, black garlic, red ginseng, and goji berry extract. In addition, it incorporates four types of postbiotics—which refer tomaterials utilizing inactivated probiotics or their derived components.

# Dual Biotic Soda

"Dual Biotic Soda" is a refreshing, health-oriented carbonated beverage. It is available in 7 fruit-based flavors aligned with the energy drink line. It is a low-sugar, low-calorie product with a mild level of carbonation for a smooth texture.

The beverage incorporates hy's microbial research technology by combining prebiotics and postbiotics in a single formulation. It also contains 3,000 mg of dietary fiber, aligning with the global "fiber maxxing" trend focused on increased fiber intake.

"ARIH is not just a food and beverage brand, but a new way of translating global culture into consumer experiences," a representative from HYH stated. "Through our Walmart launch, we will rapidly expand consumer touchpoints across the United States and actively introduce the new ARIH lifestyle to a global audience."

Learn more about ARIH at arih.com and follow along on Instagram @taste_arih.

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SOURCE ARIH