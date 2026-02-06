BEIJING, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the wave of high-level interactions between China and Western countries in recent weeks:

First Canada, then Finland, followed by the United Kingdom — the opening of the new year has seen a peak in high-level engagement between Western developed countries and China.

Western Leaders' Visits to China Gather Pace: in Search of New Hope

The recent visit to China by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer proved highly productive, during which the two countries recalibrated the direction of bilateral relations, resumed dialogues in various fields, and reached multiple areas of consensus to advance cooperation. China and the U.K. are steering back their relationship onto the right track with renewed momentum, leading to the broader wave of high-level interactions between China and Western countries seen in recent weeks.

China has neither sought to court nor coerce these countries into taking its side; it has simply identified the right direction and stayed on course. A growing stream of Western countries are turning to this path with the gradual realization that China offers a place where countries can find the right direction and rediscover a sense of hope and possibility.

