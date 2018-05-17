Western Los Angeles County Council Boy Scouts Memorial Day Flag Placement Ceremony At Los Angeles National Cemetery

The day's program will be produced and presented by youth from the Boy Scouts of America and will highlight the significance of this important Memorial Day activity. Scouts will, in their own way, honor each veteran as the flag is placed in front of each grave marker.

The media is encouraged to take part in recognizing this patriotic community service. The best photo opportunities can be found between the hours of 8:00 am and 9:00 am. Media must arrive at the cemetery no later 7:30 am in order to access the property.

Additionally, beginning Tuesday May 29th – Thursday May 31st Scouts will be retrieving the 88,000 flags planted on May 26th. Retrieval takes place from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm each evening until all flags have been collected.

To register or for more info, visit http://bsa-la.org/flag-placement/

For more information and to arrange interviews in English or Spanish, please contact event chairman Keith Smith at C-818-429-7791/ flagplacement.lanc@gmail.com or Joshua Bryan at 310-839-9905 or via email Joshua.Bryan@Scouting.org

2017 Media Coverage:

CBS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QRYFxXwo24

FOX: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04htigks2ns

About Boy Scouts of America, Western Los Angeles County Council

WLACC serves nearly 10,000 youth throughout Western Los Angeles County. The Council operates three Camps: Camp Josepho in the Pacific Palisades, Camp Whitsett located in the Sequoia National Forest and Camp Emerald Bay on Catalina Island. For more information on programs offered, please visit: http://bsa-la.org/

