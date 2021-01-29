Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association Releases Statement on Passage of California Senate Bill 91

"Mobilehome parkowners are in the business of providing housing and many of our mobilehome parkowners continue to work with residents affected by COVID-19 to help them remain in their homes."

"We continue to have concerns about how repayment to property owners will be administered, but the passage of SB 91 enacts a reasonable stop-gap to protect both tenants and property owners affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We look forward to working with the Legislature and the Administration to ensure manufactured housing communities remain a viable option for hundreds of thousands of California families."

"The vast majority of mobilehome parkowners are small businesses who have invested their life savings into providing housing options for families and seniors in California, and it is critical that any legislative solution help ensure that property owners can continue to provide safe, secure and affordable housing opportunities to almost three-quarters of a million people."

WMA represents more than half of mobilehome parks and spaces located in California, and works to ensure manufactured housing communities continue to remain a viable housing option for people looking for safe and secure homes across the state. For more information, www.wma.org

