WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, KRISTEN SHULTS AND SVP, SOUTHERN OPERATIONS, DANNY HOLDERMAN

AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HOUSTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Danny Holderman, Senior Vice President, Southern Operations, to provide additional insights related to first-quarter 2024 results.

In addition, WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2024:

The 21 st Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference in Aventura, Florida on May 22 – 23, 2024

Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference in on – 23, 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power and Infrastructure Conference in New York, New York on June 4, 2024

on J.P. Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference in New York, New York on June 18, 2024

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS

Daniel Jenkins

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866-512-3523

Rhianna Disch

Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

866-512-3523

SOURCE Western Midstream Partners, LP