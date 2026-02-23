Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter Post-Earnings Interview with CFO, Kristen Shults

News provided byWestern Midstream Partners, LP
Feb 23, 2026, 07:00 ET
and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer that provides additional insights related to WES's full-year and fourth-quarter 2025 results and 2026 outlook.
WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the first and second quarters of 2026:
- Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference, in New York, New York, on March 3, 2026
- Barclays IG Energy & Utilities Corporate Days, in New York, New York, on March 4, 2026
- NYSE Investor Access Energy & Utilities Day (Virtual) on March 19, 2026
- US Capital Advisors 15th Annual Midstream Corporate Access Day in Houston, Texas on April 1, 2026
- The 23rd Annual Energy Infrastructure CEO & Investor Conference in Adventura, Florida, on May 19 – 20, 2026
ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM
Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.
For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.
WESTERN MIDSTREAM CONTACTS
Daniel Jenkins
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523
Rhianna Disch
Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
866-512-3523
