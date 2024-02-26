WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, KRISTEN SHULTS AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional insights related to fourth-quarter 2023 results and 2024 guidance.

In addition, WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2024:

Barclays Investment Grade Energy and Pipeline Conference in New York, New York on March 6, 2024

on NYSE Virtual Energy & Utilities Day on March 21, 2024

