WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, KRISTEN SHULTS AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional insights related to fourth-quarter 2023 results and 2024 guidance.

In addition, WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2024:

  • Barclays Investment Grade Energy and Pipeline Conference in New York, New York on March 6, 2024
  • NYSE Virtual Energy & Utilities Day on March 21, 2024

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

