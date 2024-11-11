WESTERN MIDSTREAM ANNOUNCES THIRD-QUARTER POST-EARNINGS INTERVIEW WITH CEO, OSCAR BROWN, AND CFO, KRISTEN SHULTS

AND PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced that tomorrow before the market open it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Oscar Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, that provides additional insights related to WES's third-quarter results.

In addition, WES intends to participate in the following investor conferences during the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2025:

BofA Securities Global Energy Conference 2024 in Houston, Texas on November 12, 2024

on 2024 Wells Fargo 23 rd Annual Midstream & Utilities Symposium in New York, New York on December 10-11, 2024

Annual Midstream & Utilities Symposium in on 2025 UBS Global Energy & Utilities Conference in Park City, Utah on January 13-14, 2025

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

