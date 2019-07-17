Western Mutual Group, Arizona Home - Honored by Ward's Top 50 for 8th Straight Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 16, Ward Group named Western Mutual Insurance Group, consisting of Western Mutual Insurance Company, Residence Mutual Insurance Company, and Arizona Home Insurance Company, to its Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance carriers. The Ward Group has analyzed the financial performance of over 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies for the past 29 years, identifying the top performers each year based on objective data and subjective quality measures. Western Mutual has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the past eight years.

"The Western Mutual family is honored to be consecutively named as a top-performing homeowners insurance carrier," said Kelly Walker, Vice President, Inbound Marketing and Social Media of Western Mutual Insurance Group. "As a mutual, we are dedicated to our policyholders, providing them with quality coverages and exceptional customer service at an affordable rate."

Western Mutual Insurance Group has been insuring homeowners for over 75 years and is A+ rated by A.M. Best. Arizona Home Insurance Company has been providing quality and affordable insurance to Arizona homeowners since 1990.

For more information about Arizona Home Insurance Company, please visit their website at www.ArizonaHomeInsurance.com.

About the Western Mutual Insurance Group

Established in 1942, Western Mutual began as a county mutual fire insurer in the state of California. In 1949 Residence Mutual Insurance Company, part of the Western Mutual Insurance Group, was founded. Their subsidiary, Arizona Home Insurance Company, was added in 1990. The Western Mutual Insurance Group has received numerous awards for dependability and continues to serve homeowners in the states of California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Top rated by the Department of Insurance in California. Awarded A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best for financial stability.

