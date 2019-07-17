Western Mutual Insurance Group Named to Ward's 50 for 8th Straight Year

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, July 16, Ward Group named Western Mutual Insurance Group to its Ward's 50 list of top-performing property and casualty insurance carriers. The Ward Group has analyzed the financial performance of over 3,000 property-casualty insurance companies for the past 29 years, identifying the top performers each year based on objective data and subjective quality measures. Western Mutual has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the past eight years.

"The Western Mutual family is honored to be consecutively named as a top-performing homeowners insurance carrier," said Kelly Walker, Vice President, Inbound Marketing and Social Media of Western Mutual Insurance Group. "As a mutual, we are dedicated to our policyholders, providing them with quality coverages and exceptional customer service at an affordable rate."

Western Mutual Insurance Group has been insuring homeowners in California since 1942. Today, WMIG consists of Western Mutual Insurance Company, Arizona Home Insurance Company, and Residence Mutual Insurance Company, serving homeowners in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

For more information about Western Mutual Insurance Group, please visit their website at www.WesternMutual.com.

About Western Mutual

Established in 1942, Western Mutual began as a county mutual fire insurer in the state of California. In 1949 Residence Mutual Insurance Company, part of the Western Mutual Insurance Group, was founded. Their subsidiary, Arizona Home Insurance Company, was added in 1990. The Western Mutual Insurance Group has received numerous awards for dependability and continues to serve homeowners in the states of California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Top rated by the Department of Insurance in California. Awarded A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best for financial stability.

Media Contact:

Kelly Walker

Email: kwalker@westernmutual.com

SOURCE Western Mutual Insurance Group

