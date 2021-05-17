Western National chooses Milliman Datalytics-Defense as legal spend management solution, launching them to the forefront of AI for claims

SEATTLE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that Western National Insurance has chosen Milliman Datalytics-Defense® as its platform for processing its defense cost invoices. Datalytics-Defense employs powerful data mining algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) to help insurers detect patterns in attorney billing practices, delivering better understanding of both costs and defense strategies.

"When we decided to re-evaluate our e-billing needs, we wanted to find a solution that did more than simply audit our invoices. We wanted a solution that was going to provide greater insights into our legal spend, and we believe we found that in Datalytics," says John Buckley, SVP of Claims at Western National.

Milliman Datalytics-Defense provides real-time, actionable intelligence through responsive reporting dashboards that are built upon a robust data warehouse. The web-based tool is available on a subscription basis and can perform peer comparisons, allowing insurers to credibly benchmark their defense costs. The tool's predictive analytic engine helps insurers develop best practices of claims defense.

"Leading companies like Western National recognize the importance of implementing cutting-edge technology to effectively mitigate risk and lower claims defense costs," says Chad C. Karls, Milliman principal and consulting actuary. "Western National has a reputation as a forward-thinking organization and understands how using a tool like Datalytics-Defense will launch them to the forefront of AI for claims."

To learn more about Milliman Datalytics-Defense, go to milliman.com/datalytics

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

About Western National

Western National Insurance Group is a private mutual insurance company with 115 years of experience serving policyholders' property-and-casualty insurance needs. From our roots as a St. Paul-based fire insurance company for Minnesota's creameries and cheese factories to our current role as a super-regional insurance company for individuals, families, and businesses all over the Midwestern, Northwestern, and Southwestern United States, our company has always defined success as a measure of the relationships we've built over time. We believe it's this commitment to relationships that explains our stability and growth over the past century, and that will help us continue to grow in the years to come. For more information, visit www.wnins.com.

