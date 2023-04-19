Western National Parks Association Extends Special Offers to Park Protectors April 23-30 celebrating National Park Week

Western National Parks Association (WNPA) announces discounts at all WNPA-managed stores to new and current members of the Park Protector program during National Park Week.

TUCSON, Ariz., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Park Week runs from April 22 to April 30 this year, and WNPA celebrates with a special discount for Park Protectors, a community of advocates whose memberships help preserve the national park experience for everyone for all time. Starting April 23 and continuing through the rest of National Park Week, Park Protectors receive a special one-time 20% discount on their entire purchase when they shop at any WNPA store and online. The offer extends to new and current members and creates a unique opportunity to be an active part of the conservation and public lands movements.

More than 1,300 children and families participated in Casa Grande Ruins National Monument's family-day event called Mission: Resilience. The event sought to strengthen children’s mastery of six tenets of resiliency—optimism, self-regulation, self-awareness, self-management, connection, and strength of character—through a host of fun activities. Western National Park Association Park Protectors helped fund staff training on social-emotional learning. (WNPA photo by Brad Sutton)

National Park Week marks a time to heal through connection to parks and honor the work and lives of the diverse advocacy groups who come together to preserve the nation's cultural heritage, untold stories, and natural history. On April 22, admission to all national parks is free, including WNPA's partner parks, representing more than 70 sites in the American West.

WNPA brings people to the parks and parks to the people—Park Protectors are a vital part of this mission. With a $25 yearly membership, Park Protectors fund educational programs, scientific research, and community-building events. WNPA wants to give back to Park Protectors by offering a one-time 20% discount on an entire purchase during National Park Week. WNPA stores sell more than just keepsakes—they offer the opportunity to be a part of the network of support that national parks need. WNPA's commitment to sustainable business practices means they partner with vendors who find innovative ways to reduce waste, protecting parks both in product design and production. As always, 100% of net proceeds support WNPA's partner parks.

Whether a Park Protector signs up for a new membership, a renewed membership, or is already a member of this valued community, they can enjoy this extra discount and continue to support parks with a purchase that also represents a special story or unique connection to our nation's most special places. Sharing your park story might start with a mug, a pin, a sticker, a shirt—these purchases are part of the Park Protector commitment to preserve and conserve precious cultural and natural resources for many generations to come. As part of their membership, Park Protectors continue to receive a 10% discount throughout the year at all WNPA-managed stores.

On Saturday, April 29, WNPA will host a special presentation about White Sands National Park at The National Parks Store in Oro Valley, Arizona, featuring Susan Lamb and David Bustos. Lamb, author of the new book White Sands National Park, will present a program about the wonders of one of America's newest national parks, featuring highlights from her research, photos, and personal experiences in the park. Joining her, David Bustos, Resource Program Manager at White Sands National Park, will speak about recent groundbreaking park discoveries that change our understanding of early human history in the Americas. Registration is required to attend this event in person—however, WNPA will stream the event live on Facebook for anyone who wants to learn more about this very special park, no matter their location. Whether in the store or online, attendees can sign up for a Park Protector membership and enjoy 20% off their entire purchase.

About WNPA

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at www.wnpa.org.

SOURCE Western National Parks Association