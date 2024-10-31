Western National Parks Association Launches New Online Store

New online store aims to enhance shopper experience and strengthen national park funding

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new online store, powered by Shopify, designed to bring the beauty and wonder of 72 Western national parks directly to enthusiasts, supporters and aspirational visitors. This innovative platform not only enhances the shopping experience but also plays a crucial role in funding, preserving and raising public awareness of the national parks.

Western National Parks Association's new online store makes supporting national parks even easier with faster checkout and more personalized filters.

The new online store, accessible at wnpa.org, offers a comprehensive and interactive gateway to bring home the joy of 72 Western national parks. Visitors and online shoppers can immerse themselves in the stunning natural beauty and rich history of these protected areas through high-quality apparel and gear, park-approved collections and carefully created collections that inspire greater connections with these national treasures. In addition, visitors can purchase park-specific merchandise such as t-shirts, mugs, books and more, with all proceeds supporting national parks.

"WNPA is doing something very different from other retailers in this online space. As a nonprofit education partner to the National Park Service, we're making the national park experience more accessible through retail with a purpose," said Lauren Mooney, chief revenue officer and vice president of partnerships for WNPA. "This website will be the beginning of a customer journey that invites our followers to join a community that has had an enormous impact in national parks since 1938."

By shopping through the WNPA website, visitors directly contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the national parks. Every purchase helps fund vital programs, including conservation efforts, educational initiatives, visitor services and grants that fund scientific research projects within the parks.

"The launch of our new online store marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring Western national parks to the people," said Marie Buck, WNPA president and chief executive officer. "This platform not only makes it easier for everyone to experience, engage with and support the parks, but serves as an in-road to the national parks for those aspiring to visit and connect with our country's most beloved places. By strengthening the connection between our customers and our 72 partner parks, even more people can find a meaningful park experience and become a part of the preservation of these incredible places, no matter where they live."

Key Features of the New Website Include:

Every purchase supports parks: Purchase park-related merchandise, including apparel, keepsakes, collectibles and books - courtesy of WNPA's own publishing arm - with proceeds supporting the parks.

Relevant collections: Browse collections for more than 70 national parks, including apparel, outdoor gear, collectibles and publications that delve into the ecology, geology and cultural history of each park.

: Browse collections for more than 70 national parks, including apparel, outdoor gear, collectibles and publications that delve into the ecology, geology and cultural history of each park. Safe, secure and fast mobile-friendly checkout: More than ever before, shoppers can find and purchase their national park favorites with confidence and ease. Featuring mobile-first design and user experience, Apple Pay, PayPal, Google Pay and Shop Pay, Shopify's accelerated checkout method used by over 101 million shoppers globally.

WNPA is excited to bring their long-time and new supporters a modern shopping experience to better serve both the parks and the people who love them.

About WNPA

Western National Parks Association helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnpa.org.

