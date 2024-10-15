Western National Parks Association Now Accepting Applications and Nominations for Annual Awards, Grants & Scholarships

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA) has opened the submission cycle for its awards, grants, and scholarships. With funding for researchers, teachers, students and unique supporters of national parks and public lands, there are various opportunities for applicants and nominees to participate in this robust program. All submissions must be completed electronically through the WNPA website by December 31, 2024. All recipients will be notified the week of February 10, 2025.

Submission information for all categories is provided below.

With a WNPA grant, researchers at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve studied and monitored wind to understand and predict dune behavior (courtesy of NPS).

AWARDS

Each year, WNPA honors individuals and organizations that significantly contribute to the preservation and interpretation of national parks. Through these awards, WNPA recognizes exceptional research, outstanding support for national parks and innovative public engagement through high-quality educational and interpretive materials and programs.

Emil W. Haury Lifetime Achievement Award : Recognizes individuals whose scholarly research has significantly impacted national parks and monuments.





: Recognizes individuals whose scholarly research has significantly impacted national parks and monuments. Edward B. Danson Award : Honors those who have shown outstanding support for WNPA and national parks, reflecting a dedication to preserving and promoting the Southwest's heritage.





: Honors those who have shown outstanding support for WNPA and national parks, reflecting a dedication to preserving and promoting the Southwest's heritage. Stewart L. Udall Award: Salutes those who enhance park interpretation and broaden public engagement, continuing the legacy of environmental advocacy.

Learn more about the awards and submit a nomination.

JAMES E. COOK NATURE'S CLASSROOM GRANT

The Nature's Classroom grant increases access to national parks for underrepresented K–12 youth to deepen public understanding and appreciation of the park and shape future generations of park stewards. This grant aids educators in bringing the national parks to their classrooms, and their students to national parks. There are multiple awards in varying amounts available. Experiences must take place in a WNPA partner park. Learn more and apply.

WNPA RESEARCH GRANT

WNPA funds scientific, historical and social science research in national parks to advance their management, preservation and interpretation. There are multiple awards in varying amounts available in this category.

National parks are vital to the continued preservation of natural and cultural resources, and serve to connect people to these significant places. Proposals that not only advance knowledge but also contribute to meaningful visitor experiences are encouraged.

Grant projects must originate in one, or more, WNPA-affiliated parks in Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Visit Discover Our Parks for a list of eligible parks. All fields of scholarly research are supported, including

Anthropology





Archaeology





Botany





Citizen Science





Ecology





Geology





History





Natural History





Social Science





Zoology

For research grant funding criteria and guidelines, learn more here.

ERNEST QUINTANA AND MARTY STERKEL EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP

This educational scholarship supports young adults pursuing careers that increase diversity in the workforce. Scholarships are awarded to those working with the National Park Service, similar government agencies and nonprofit heritage conservation organizations. This scholarship continues Quintana and Sterkel's dedicated work bringing diverse communities to the national parks across the country. Learn more about this scholarship and apply.

About WNPA

Western National Parks Association helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more at www.wnpa.org.

