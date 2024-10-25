Western National Parks Association Welcomes Four New Board Members

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA) announces the appointment of four new members to the WNPA Board of Directors: Jason Coochwytewa, Les Corey, Bob Shopneck and Tyson Winarski. Each new board member brings distinct experiences and expertise to the role.

WNPA welcomes four new board members. (Top left Bob Shopneck, top right Tyson Winarski; bottom left Jason Coochwytewa, bottom right Les Corey.)

"I'm delighted and honored to welcome Jason Coochwytewa, Les Corey, Bob Shopneck and Tyson Winarski as they join the WNPA Board of Directors," shared WNPA President and CEO Marie Buck. "Their extensive experience and depth of knowledge are perfectly balanced with an inspiring passion for the conservation and preservation of national parks and the natural, cultural and historical resources protected in these vital landscapes."

Jason Coochwytewa is Isleta Pueblo and Hopi. He has over 28 years of expertise in marketing and communications. He is the CEO of Urias Communications, an acclaimed Phoenix-based agency specializing in multicultural markets. His leadership has garnered accolades from the Phoenix Business Journal and the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. Coochwytewa was honored as the Outstanding American Indian Man of the Year at the Arizona American Indian Excellence in Leadership Awards. With extensive experience collaborating with Tribes, Tribal leadership, Native American organizations and Native American media across the United States, he possesses a deep understanding of the market's nuances and uniqueness. Coochwytewa brings with him a deep commitment and a wealth of knowledge of national parks and their interconnected Indigenous communities.

Les Corey is returning to WNPA's board of directors after serving from 2013 to 2023 in various board leadership roles. With more than 40 years dedicated to protecting and restoring wildlands while connecting people with nature, Corey has built a remarkable career. As a retired conservation executive and forest ecologist, he currently serves on the Board of the Arizona Land and Water Trust, where he chairs the Land and Water Protection Committee. He also served as the executive director of the Arizona Wilderness Coalition. Corey has held leadership roles with The Nature Conservancy, where he received the 1996 One Conservancy Award and the National Audubon Society, which honored him with the 2011 Charles Callison Award. His experience in conservation and ecology will prove vital to WNPA's continuing support of national parks.

Bob Shopneck is the founder and general partner of Pinetree Financial Planners. He earned degrees in history, political science, and business from the University of Toledo, as well as a master's degree in history and a law degree from the University of Denver. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver named its Brighton-area building, built in 2007, in Shopneck's honor for his invaluable service as a board member since 1984, including as chair. He founded and chairs The Shopneck Family Foundation and served as a board member and board president of the Denver Tennis Club. Additionally, he has served on the board of what was the Yellowstone Association and its successor, Yellowstone Forever. Shopneck rejoins the WNPA Board of Directors after previously serving from 2016 to 2023.

Tyson Winarski is an Intellectual Property law professor with the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and the University of San Francisco School of Law. Winarski is also a registered patent attorney whose law practice focuses on patent licensing, patent prosecution and strategic IP portfolio development. Winarski is a technologist (BSME, MSEE) and inventor with over 51 patents in Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, and nanotechnology, as well as the co-founder of H2Gr0, an AI software start-up company focusing on sustainable fertilizer management for agriculture. Passionate about national parks and public lands, Winarski is dedicated to utilizing his professional expertise to support WNPA's mission and strategic initiatives.

"Board members generously contribute their time, resources and expertise to advance our mission of ensuring parks are valued and accessible to everyone," said Buck. "We are eager to collaborate with them to enhance our support for over 70 national park sites across the West."

About WNPA

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at www.wnpa.org.

