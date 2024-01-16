Western National Parks Association Welcomes Three New Board Members

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Western National Parks Association (WNPA) announces the appointment of three new members to the WNPA Board of Directors, Pat Gonzales-Rogers, Matt Grams and Ben Myers. Each new board member brings unique assets and expertise to the role.

"I am thrilled to welcome Pat Gonzales-Rogers, Matt Grams and Ben Myers to the WNPA Board of Directors. As an organization, we will benefit from their years of experience and passion for the national parks," said WNPA president and CEO Marie Buck. "Our board members devote their time, energy, resources, and wisdom to advance our mission to ensure parks are increasingly valued by all. Pat, Matt, and Ben join a committed and hardworking board, and I look forward to working with them to strengthen our support for more than 70 national park sites throughout the West."

Pat Gonzales-Rogers currently has a dual appointment at the Yale School of the Environment and the Yale Divinity School, teaching a graduate-level class titled Tribal Natural Resources and Sovereignty as well as supervising a clinic that serves as consultant to the Yurok Tribe. His lifelong work in tribal policy and advocacy, environmentalism, and public lands includes his role as the inaugural executive director of the Bears Ears Intertribal Coalition, which resulted, among other notable accomplishments, in the full restoration of the Bears Ears National Monument, a historic formal agreement that placed the five member tribes (Navajo, Hopi, Zuni, Ute, and Ute Mountain) as collaborative managers of the monument. His extensive work in environmental and tribal policy aligns closely with WNPA's justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives.

Matt Grams has spent more than 20 years at Deloitte & Touche LLP, serving clients throughout Arizona with advisory and audit services. With global experience of an international assignment in Costa Rica and the successful maneuvering of two clients through their initial public offerings, Matt has experience advising management on their most critical and complex challenges. He has become an industry leader in technology, consumer business and manufacturing and energy and resources. He brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge.

With more than 30 years in the grocery business, Ben Myers found his calling at Trader Joe's 23 years ago. Having held 14 roles and rising to executive vice president, Ben's current role focuses on growth and community, putting diversity and inclusion at the forefront of the corporate vision. Ben has a passion for underserved communities and expresses a commitment to service through personal and professional growth, and to supporting the personal and professional growth of others.

WNPA helps make the national park experience possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the NPS, WNPA supports parks across the West, developing products, services, and programs that enhance the visitor experience, understanding, and appreciation of national parks. Since 1938 WNPA has worked to connect new generations to parks in meaningful ways, all with one simple goal: create advocates who want to preserve and protect these special places for everyone, for all time. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at www.wnpa.org.

