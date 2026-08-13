Western National Parks Celebrates National Park Week with Special Savings for New and Current Park Protector Members

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Park Week returns August 22–30, 2026, and Western National Parks (WNP) is marking the occasion with a special offer for new and current members. During the celebration, new and current Park Protector members will receive a one-time 20% discount* on their entire purchase when shopping at participating WNP stores and online at store.wnpa.org.

Western National Parks celebrates the return of National Park Week with a special offer for members, starting August 22, 2026.

Park Protectors play an important role in supporting national parks by helping fund visitor services, educational programs, scientific research, community engagement, conservation initiatives, and other projects that enhance the national park experience. Beginning August 22, Park Protector members can enjoy exclusive savings while knowing their purchases directly benefit the parks they care about most.

As a nonprofit partner of the National Park Service serving more than 70 national park sites across the West, Western National Parks has invested in meaningful park experiences for nearly 90 years. The Park Protector program is one of the many ways supporters help sustain that work. For a partially tax-deductible annual membership of $25, Park Protectors help provide critical funding for programs, services, and projects that strengthen parks today and for future generations.

To thank members for their continued support, WNP is offering this limited-time 20% discount throughout National Park Week. Every purchase made at a participating WNP store or online helps advance the organization's mission, with 100% of net proceeds supporting WNP's partner parks, including funding for cultural events, youth programs, research supporting conservation efforts, and visitor services.

Whether an active member, joining for the first time, or renewing a membership, members can take advantage of this special savings event while giving back to the places they love. In addition to the National Park Week promotion, Park Protectors receive a 10% discount year-round at WNP-managed stores located inside visitor centers and online, and at more than 500 additional public land sites, making it easy to support parks while bringing home books, apparel, gifts, and other park-inspired merchandise.

Offer Details

*Offer is valid August 22 through August 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PDT. One-time 20% off discount on one entire purchase valid in WNP-managed stores, and online at store.wnpa.org for new and existing Park Protector members. New members must have a Park Protector membership in their cart to receive offer online. Discount applied automatically at checkout to qualifying items and cannot be combined with any other offer. Discount not valid on Park Protector memberships, donations, Passport Stamp Bundles, handmade craft items, or clearance items.

About Western National Parks

Western National Parks helps make national park experiences possible for everyone. As a nonprofit education partner of the National Park Service, WNP supports parks across the West by developing products, services, and programs that enhance visitor experiences while fostering understanding and appreciation of these remarkable places. Since 1938, Western National Parks has connected generations of visitors with national parks through education, philanthropy, and retail products that inspire stewardship. Learn more about the organization and career opportunities at wnp.org.

SOURCE Western National Parks